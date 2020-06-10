GOSHEN — On Friday, Indiana is set to transition to Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage Back On Track COVID-19 recovery plan. But with new positive COVID-19 cases still being reported on a daily basis in Elkhart County and across the state, the question remains: Are we ready for Stage 4?
The head of the county's emergency management agency believes the state can move to Stage 4 if common precautions are taken. And two local business owners have mixed feelings about restarting and expanding their operations.
THE CHANGES
Among the biggest changes people can expect to see from the state’s transition to Stage 4, which is set to run from this Friday to July 3, involve things such as increased social gathering size and the reopening of certain businesses that had previously been forced to remain closed during the plan’s earlier, more restrictive stages.
A sample of some of the major changes set to go into effect with Stage 4 include:
• Social gatherings of up to 250 people — previously 100 people in Stage 3 — may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time.
• Retail stores and malls may open at full capacity — previously 75% capacity in Stage 3 — with social distancing guidelines in place.
• Dining room service may open at 75% capacity — previously 50% capacity in Stage 3 — and bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity.
• Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Bars and nightclubs had been forced to remain closed during Stage 3 of the plan.
• Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Like bars and clubs, movie theaters and other such facilities and been prohibited from reopening in stage 3 of the plan.
While Stage 4 of the plan does lessen many restrictions on state businesses and recreational activities, large events, such as conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals and parades will remain closed until the arrival of Stage 5 of the plan on July 4, barring any changes from the state.
READY, WITH CONDITIONS
According to Jennifer Tobey, director of Elkhart County Emergency Management, her opinion on Stage 4 is that the state is ready, though only if Hoosiers continue to abide by the safety guidelines outlined in the governor’s Back On Track plan.
“I would say that we’re ready, but with conditions,” Tobey said from her office Monday afternoon. “I think when people look at the Back On Track plan, they are anxious to get back to the old normal. But my advice is that we have to wrap our arms around that new normal. So, that means we still have to implement 6-foot social distancing, we still need to implement — when you can’t maintain that 6 feet, or you’re going to be around a lot of people — that you wear a mask, and that people stay aware that the coronavirus is still here, and it is still spreading.”
SAFETY GUIDELINES
While she wants the economy to improve, Tobey said she is fearful that as restrictions ease, people are forgetting there are certain safety guidelines outlined in the Back On Track plan that must remain in place if the state is to avoid seeing a resurgence of the virus in the weeks and months ahead.
A sample of those safety guidelines as outlined in Stage 4 of the plan include:
• Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities.
• Those who can work remotely should continue to do so.
• Face coverings are recommended when out in public.
• Social gatherings should be limited to 250 people or less, while also maintaining social distancing guidelines.
• Assisted living facilities and nursing homes will remain closed to visitors through Stage 4 of the plan.
“I mean, I hope that people enjoy the fact that we are trying to open things up, but also that they remember the new normal, and the new normal is protecting yourself,” Tobey added of the situation. “The virus is still here, and it’s probably going to be here for the next year to two years. So, all those precautions still need to be followed.”
A LITTLE NERVOUS
For Julie Hershberger, co-owner of music store and venue Ignition Music Garage in downtown Goshen, transitioning to Stage 4 isn’t likely to be a huge deal given that her store is rarely at capacity except during live shows, and she doesn’t have any of those planned until mid-July.
“Honestly, I feel like it’s kind of a nonissue for us. I never really have more than 10 people in the store at a time unless we have a show, and we’ve paused those for now,” Hershberger said of Stage 4’s impending arrival. “And I really haven’t had any issues. Everybody has been washing their hands, or using hand sanitizing, and they’re keeping their distance. If anything, I’ve just noticed that not a lot of people are out and about, and especially in the evenings, it really hasn’t been worth it for me to be here past 6 p.m. So, I mean, that’s more of what I’m noticing, just trends, and people just being more cautious, which is fine by me.”
As for the arrival of Stage 5 in July, Hershberger said that’s definitely got her a bit nervous, as she would hate for one of her shows to be the reason someone gets sick.
“I am a little concerned about our July show. I’m nervous. Just a little nervous. It’s all unknowns right now,” Hershberger said. “But everybody ultimately makes their own choices, and we’re all following regulations and guidelines and being as safe as we can. So, there’s really not much more I can do.”
But for Dave Wright, owner of Linway Plaza Cinema in Goshen, when it comes to Stage 4 and reopening his theater to the public, there’s a lot more that needs to be considered than just public safety.
“When we finally do reopen the theater, we will probably test by having a limited number of auditoriums open, and that way we can limit our staff, we can limit everybody’s exposure, and work out some kinks that need to be done,” Wright said of his initial plans for the theater. “It’s like a soft opening at a restaurant. You get your feet wet, and see how it goes. That would be the logical steps to take, instead of just having a full-blown opening and then realizing you’re doing something wrong.
“But we want to be careful. We want to give the community a safe experience, and a good experience,” he added. “We’ve cleaned everything, we’ve gone through procedures and processes. We’ve got a handle on that. But what we don’t have a handle on is getting enough product to make everything happen again, and that’s all up to somebody else, unfortunately. We don’t control that part of it.”
Along those lines, Wright noted how most film companies aren’t producing much new content due to the virus, and even those that do are afraid to be the first to fail should something happen and COVID-19 numbers spike, requiring everyone to shut down again.
“We’re hesitant to do anything. I mean, we could bring old movies in and attempt to play more than one movie. But to be honest, they’re not going to do probably enough business to make payroll,” Wright said. “And that is our concern, if we open too early, that we may fail because we’re just adding expense and fixed cost that we don’t have to add if we just stay closed. And in the interim, a lot of our employees, their parents don’t want their kids to come back to work, and we have employees who have had to go out and find other jobs. So, we’re ramping up very slowly, because we don’t know exactly what to expect.”
