INDIANAPOLIS — With companies urging workers to stay home and universities cancelling classes and switching to an e-learning format, the Indiana State Department of Health has put together a scientific advisory committee to assess the state’s needs.
The committee is composed of healthcare professionals, emergency management leaders and local health departments to collaborate on best practices for responding to this outbreak, said Jeni O’Malley, public affairs director for the Indiana State Department of Health.
Two new cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, were reported in Indiana Tuesday, bringing the state’s total of those infected to six. Those newest cases are in Boone and Adams counties while the others are in Marion and Hendricks counties.
The first confirmed case in Indiana was reported on March 6 after a Marion County resident recently traveled to a conference in Boston.
Woody Myers, a Democratic candidate for governor, was state health commissioner during the height of the AIDS outbreak in the late 1980s and said there are parallels between the outbreak of AIDS and COVID-19, including the public wanting their questions answered.
“People want to know everything that can be known now,” Myers said. “Not 100% of their questions are answerable.”
Myers said state officials aren’t doing enough work to prevent the spread of the virus and prepare the state for a possible outbreak. In a media statement, he outlined six preventative steps he thinks state officials should be taking.
These steps include making plans for confined settings like nursing homes and prisons, keeping teachers and administrators informed through webinars, determine public events that need to be postponed or cancelled and advocating for paid sick leave for Hoosier workers.
“What’s not acceptable is to wait for something that’s preventable to happen,” he said.
Tuesday, Indiana University announced that it would be cancelling all classes for two weeks, following the school’s spring break, which is March 15-22. Later in the day, Purdue University announced its students would be taking classes online after their return from spring break on March 23.
Officials at Avon Community Schools announced Monday they would close all district schools until March 20 after a student began showing symptoms of the virus. The second case in Indiana was announced March 8 in Hendricks County when an Avon elementary school student tested positive for the virus.
Concern about the virus led the Indiana Department of Correction to suspend in-person visitations to certain prison facilities in urban areas or close to areas with cases of the virus. They said while in-person visitations are suspended, approved family and friends can visit remotely by video.
Eli Lilly asked its employees to work from home Sunday to prevent the spread of the virus. A company spokesperson told the IndyStar that there are no known cases of employees having the virus, but the request was made based on how the situation is progressing nationwide.
Congress announced earlier last week that it would allocate $8.2 billion to help fight the disease and its spread in the United States.
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency Friday after the first confirmed case in Indiana was announced, which makes Indiana eligible for federal funding to help with the costs of the disease.
O’Malley said federal dollars the state would receive will include guidelines on how they are to be used.
Currently, testing is being focused primarily on high-risk individuals and those who are seriously ill.
The respiratory virus first appeared in Wuhan, China in January, and has begun spreading to other countries worldwide including the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.