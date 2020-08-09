For the fourth day in a row, Indiana health officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Sunday that 1,048 Hoosier have been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of Hoosiers known to have the virus to 74,328.
On Saturday, 1,036 positive cases were reported, while 1,253 were reported on Friday and 1,051 on Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 841,125 tests have been reported to the ISDH.
One death was reported statewide, according to the ISDH.
Here are the numbers reported Sunday:
Statewide — 74,328 positive cases, up 1,048; 2,835 deaths, up one; 841,125 tested, up 12,766; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.5%.
Elkhart County — 4,843 positive cases, up 42; 84 deaths, zero new; 36,863 tested, up 392; positivity rate, 13.1%; 7-day positivity rate, 8.6%.
LaGrange County — 559 positive cases, up two; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,664 tested, up 39; positivity rate, 21.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 18.1%.
Noble County — 678 positive cases, up 15; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,345 tested, up 107; positivity rate, 10.7%; 7-day positivity rate, 14%.
Kosciusko County — 852 positive cases, up five; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,404 tested, up 71; positivity rate, 9.1%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.2%.
St. Joseph County — 3,500 positive cases, up 77; 81 deaths, zero new; 47,255 tested, up 737; positivity rate, 7.4%; 7-day positivity rate, 6%.
Marshall County — 784 positive cases, up 10; 22 deaths, zero new; 7,443 tested, up 110; positivity rate, 10.5%; 7-day positivity rate, 3.3%.
As of today, nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary plans
Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary leaders have been discerning plans for the 2020–21 academic year during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
A “Return to Campus” team at the Elkhart seminary began work in May to establish policies for campus operations, following local COVID-19 conditions and state/federal guidelines closely, AMBS officials stated recently in a news release.
Many of AMBS’s semester one graduate-level course offerings (August/September through December) will be accessible at a distance due to the pandemic. The seminary’s accrediting agency, the Association of Theological Schools, has waived degree-program residency requirements through December 2020.
Beverly Lapp, vice president and academic dean, said AMBS will continue to offer several asynchronous online courses in which students complete weekly coursework at times that fit their individual schedule and needs. During semester one, most campus courses will be taught with a mix of live videoconference and other virtual formats, with adaptations to include some in-person components as conditions allow. AMBS’s hybrid courses, in which students study online except for a weeklong residential intensive, are meeting via videoconference rather than requiring travel to Elkhart.
Several of the six-week online Anabaptist Short Courses now include optional weekly Zoom gatherings with the instructor, officials stated in the news release. Participants in the Journey Missional Leadership Development Program, which normally includes an in-person weekend gathering, will meet remotely this fall.
The seminary’s commencement activities, which were postponed from the original dates of May 1 to 2 due to the pandemic, will take place online Aug. 22. The public is invited to attend a live-streamed commencement and commissioning ceremony from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at ambs.edu/commencement. There will also be an online sharing and awards program for the seminary community, the graduates and their guests, and an optional socially distanced in-person outdoor celebration by invitation only.
Campus safety measures include required face coverings, physical distancing, self-screening checks, and contact tracing. A tent is being added to the campus to enable outdoor classroom and meeting space.
AMBS’s residential apartments have remained operational during the pandemic. Campus care pods were formed at the start of the pandemic and will continue as a way to ensure a support network if there were to be cases of COVID-19 in the residential community.
Visit ambs.edu/updates for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.