INDIANAPOLIS — After spending the past several months without visits from family and friends due to the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana nursing home residents will soon be able to welcome visitors under new state guidelines released this week.
Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, announced new guidelines for family visitation in long-term care facilities during a virtual press briefing Wednesday.
For the past several months, residents and their families have had to rely on technology to stay connected. Now, families will have a chance to connect face to face once again, but visits will still be subject to restrictions, like mandatory screenings for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms.
“We believe the risk of COVID-19 transmission in long term care facilities, and the need for family partners, close friends and other interactions can be balanced,” Rusyniak said during the press briefing. “And that is why we are releasing guidelines that will outline how facilities can, under certain conditions, allow family and friends to have outdoor visitations with the residents in long term care facilities.”
Under the new guidelines, residents will be transported outside of their living facility where their families will be required to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and prove that they do not have any symptoms of COVID-19. Social distancing will be required between families, and residents that are able to wear a face mask will be recommended to do so.
Louis Kievit, vice president of sales and customer engagement for Enlivant, an assisted living facility network that operates several locations across the state, said he was happy to see the visitation guidelines. Enlivant is currently working on protocols to connect visitors with patients, but Kievit would not comment on how and when visits might occur.
“We were happy to receive that news,” Kievit said. “We certainly welcome any progress that would allow our residents to see friends and loved ones provided it is safe.”
American Senior Communities, another large nursing home network in Indiana, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But the network said on its website it is closely monitoring residents for stress and giving them activities, like hallway bingo and sing-alongs, to weather the pandemic.
The new visitation guidelines emerge as more cases of COVID-19 are being reported around the state. Indiana state health officials reported an additional 452 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 36,096. Another 20 deaths were reported, bringing the total statewide deaths to 2,052.
In long-term care facilities, the state reported 271 new patients who tested positive and 69 deaths this week, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,357 and 946 deaths. But those numbers represent statewide data only — the state has not released data specific to individual nursing homes, encouraging families to seek out information about facilities on their own.
State reports on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes also differ from federal data released Monday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS. According to the federal report, 1,141 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 in Indiana — almost 200 more deaths than reported by the state.
Rusyniak said Wednesday he and state leaders are working to resolve this difference and acknowledged it may have emerged because of different reporting requirements. He said the state is adopting a reporting system that resembles how CMS records the deaths.
Rusyniak also said the state has grown its testing capabilities, which will help with stopping the spread of COVID-19 and potential outbreaks in nursing homes. During the month of June, state officials plan to go to all long-term care facilities and test all of the staff with help from the Indiana National Guard and strike teams.
“In the last two months, we have seen a steady decline in the number of cases and deaths in long term care facilities,” Rusyniak said. “At the same time, we have significantly grown our testing capacity, so now we believe we’re in a position to do widespread testing of nursing home staff. This will be a really important step in preventing future outbreaks.”
