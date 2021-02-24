INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who are homebound and want a COVID-19 vaccination can register for the Homebound Hoosiers vaccination program.
The statewide program identifies residents who are unable to leave their homes and uses the emergency medical service network to visit and administer vaccines. Participants in the program must meet current eligibility requirements, but they also are physically unable to visit a vaccination clinic or do not have family or friends to help them register and travel to a site.
The Indianas Area Agencies on Aging (operating in 16 regions in Indiana), the Family and Social Services Administration, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Indiana Department of Health are registering these people separately and directing resources to ensure they are prioritized for vaccination, state officials said. Any available vaccines in those communities are then routed to a participating EMS agency to visit the home, administer the vaccine and monitor for any adverse reactions.
“The EMS system is the perfect partner for this program because it operates 24/7 across Indiana,” said Dr. Michael Kaufmann, medical director for Indiana EMS. “EMS personnel are highly trained members of the community and can serve an important role in reaching this critical population of Hoosiers.”
As of Wednesday, more than 1,200 Indiana residents have been registered in the Homebound Hoosiers portal.
To get on the list for in-home vaccinations, contact a local Area Agency on Aging by calling 800-986-3505. A resident is eligible if he/she meets other requirements, needs special transportation or assistance to leave the home or has a medical condition that prohibits leaving the home.
Noble County establishes vaccine call list
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff announced Wednesday that the county has established a call list for vaccines.
“In an effort to protect our Noble County citizens who do not presently qualify to sign up on Indiana’s vaccine registration site online at ourshot.in.gov or 211, certain medical conditions will be prioritized for the On Call List for the Noble County Indiana Vaccine Clinic site at the Noble County Public Library, 813 E. Main St., Albion,” Gaff stated in a news release. He added that being on the list does not guarantee a vaccine before a person would otherwise qualify based on age or condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.