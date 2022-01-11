BREMEN — The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is currently investigating a semi-tractor trailer fire on the eastbound lanes of the I-80/90 Toll Road at the 88.8mm, in Elkhart County.
There are no injuries associated with this incident, according to an ISP news release Tuesday afternoon. This is a single semi-tractor trailer that had caught fire and required emergency crews to respond. Fire units are on scene handling the situation.
Eastbound lanes of traffic are shut down as a result of this incident for a yet undetermined timeframe. Troopers are diverting eastbound traffic off of the Toll Road at the 83mm exit.
