GOSHEN — It was a message of unity and forward momentum at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon as Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman provided his State of the City address before a packed house during the Goshen Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Founders’ Day event.
Stutsman started off his speech by explaining that the city’s budget will likely be significantly higher than is typical over the next couple of years as the city begins to ramp up road construction, infrastructure and other costly projects that had to be put on hold over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along those lines, Stutsman noted that the city is currently in a very strong place when it comes to available cash, and as such feels comfortable with a slightly more aggressive approach to pursuing projects than may have been the case in previous years.
“They’re actually getting much higher than I’d like them to be, and I’ll explain why,” Stutsman said of the city’s cash balances. “If we take all 32 of our funds, our city budget is normally about $55 million a year. It’s actually jumping next year to I believe it’s just over $72 million.
“That’s a huge jump in one year, and I don’t want anybody to think that that’s our new normal — it’s not,” he added. “There are several reasons why that’s happening, and we might be high for a couple years in a row while we spend down cash balances, but it’s not going to be the new normal. We are very cautious to make sure that any of the day-to-day expenses that we have never exceed the amount of money we have coming in each year.”
One reason for the high budget numbers, Stutsman explained, is that many of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission’s long list of construction and infrastructure projects planned for the past two years had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. Funding for those projects had already been budgeted, which left the city with larger than typical cash balances due to those unspent funds, he explained.
“Starting in 2020, we heard that we were going to have excessive loss of revenue due to the pandemic,” Stutsman said. “So, we made some real-time adjustments to the budget and decided to pull back on some major pieces. But those losses didn’t happen. So, there was a significant amount of money that we didn’t spend, which really jumped our cash balances. And then last year, 2021, projects got delayed for a multitude of reasons, whether it was people who didn’t have the staff to get to us to do the project, or there were supply chain issues that we’re all dealing with. So, those have affected it, too.
“My fear is that we’re actually going to have several years of much higher budgets here, like three or four, to be able to spend our cash balances back down, because prices are coming in really high even this year,” he added. “So, we’ve had several years in a row of things that we can’t avoid that are delaying projects.”
In addition, Stutsman noted that the budget jump also includes the approximately $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding the city received from Congress as part of its COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.
“$6.8 million of that increase is the ARP funds, a one-time allotment that we have from the federal government,” Stutsman said. “So, those things are making us have an artificially high year.”
Speaking to the city’s hefty cash balances, Stutsman noted that he typically likes to keep the city’s cash reserves at right around the 50% line. However, coming out of 2021, that figure was as high as 72%.
“I told the council I want to hover around that 50% line,” Stutsman said. “We might be above, we might be below, but I don’t want to save too much money. If we just pocket the money, and just hold onto it, and don’t do anything with it, I don’t see that as an efficient use of public dollars. I want to make sure our services are being improved, but be prepared for the future. So, we’re trying to figure out ways to get back to the 50% line.”
All that being said, Stutsman was quick to acknowledge that having strong cash balances and plenty of available spending power has him feeling good about the city’s footing moving forward, especially given the trials of the past two years.
“Goshen is in a great spot right now with everything going on,” Stutsman said. “And it doesn’t mean we have a bunch of money to hire extra staff, or even give raises, because we don’t want to raise those daily expenses. This is a finite amount of money, and will be gone if we do that. So, this really allows us to move forward with projects, whether that’s sidewalks in neighborhoods, repaving streets, etc.”
Speaking to what’s on the horizon for the coming year, Stutsman gave a brief rundown of some of the key projects currently in the works that he thinks will have some big impacts on the city. They included:
• A housing market study to see what types of housing the community will actually support, what types of housing are needed most, etc.
• A growth plan for the city, including exploration of what areas would be best to annex.
• A demographic study focused on Goshen Community Schools and the needs of its students and families, particularly when it comes to housing.
• A flood resilience plan aimed at providing a better understanding of how water moves through the city, where flooding occurs, why, and how best to use that data to lessen the impacts of flooding moving forward.
• Creation of multiple emergency response plans for everything from pandemics and floods to extreme cold and recessions.
CALL FOR UNITY
In concluding his speech Thursday, Stutsman also took a few minutes to address what he feels has been a growing division evident within the community in recent years, particularly when it comes to politics.
“I think something we’ve seen over the last couple of years is communities dividing,” Stutsman said. “People are more and more adamant about how they feel, what their opinion is, and how angry they are about your opinion. And when you really think about it, what I think about our president, or our past president, doesn’t affect you at all.
“So, I’m just encouraging everybody, find a way to come back together,” he added. “Change happens. Change can be awesome. It can be very scary, too. But I think it’s important that we stop focusing on the negatives, stop getting angry, and if something about change is bothering you, there’s always an opportunity you can find to make things better, to participate, to accept, and I encourage everybody to take those steps. And if your first reaction is anger, it’s not going to help you, it’s not going to help the community, and we’re not going to be able to build anything off of anger. But we can build off of partnerships, and respect. The vast majority of this room gets what I’m saying, and I just really encourage everybody to find a way to come back together and be a community again, because that’s how we thrive and that’s how we grow.”
KEY TO THE CITY
Speaking of people doing good for their community, a highlight of Thursday’s speech was the presentation of a special plaque and Key to the City to longtime Goshen Community Schools educator Barry Younghans, who is retiring at the end of the current school year after 35 years in education.
“Barry is one of those people that I think has been in just about every position possible with education, and spent the last 12 years as principal at Goshen High School,” Stutsman said. “My kids are going through school now, and I’ve been to a lot of events, whether it’s music or sports, and Barry, I don’t think there’s ever been a time when I was there and didn’t see you there supporting the youth. So, I would like to present you with something here today.”
The presented plaque reads as follows: “This Key to the City of Goshen is presented with gratitude to Barry Younghans for 35 years of caring for children and families as an educator in our public schools. There is no greater gift that can be made than caring for and educating others. Thank you for your dedication, and serving with an open mind and a full heart.”
“Barry, we can’t tell you how much we appreciate everything you’ve done for our community,” Stutsman added of Younghans’ service.
Speaking briefly to the crowd after receiving his award, Younghans appeared humbled, noting that the many teachers and students he has worked with during his time in education are the ones who truly deserve the recognition.
“It really isn’t about me,” he said. “It’s about the kids, and what they’ve done for our school, and for our community, and the teachers who work so hard every day. So, the teachers and the kids deserve all the credit. I just show up and try to not get in the way. So, thanks.”
