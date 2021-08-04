State monitoring COVID surge, but no ‘major changes’ expected

GOSHEN — The Indiana governor’s office doesn’t plan to implement big changes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said state leaders are monitoring data from the coronavirus activity while Indiana sees a rise in cases amid fair and festival season and within a few weeks of schools resuming for the new academic year.
“We’re watching it, but at this point in time, obviously the decisions as to how schools should be run are with the local school districts,” Crouch said. “And that will continue. But the state right now is monitoring the data, and we don’t expect to make any major changes at this point in time.”
Crouch spoke while visiting Goshen on Wednesday. She served as the keynote speaker at an outdoor ceremony to raise the American and Indiana flags on new poles erected on the Elkhart County Courthouse lawn.
At the same time, Indiana Department of Health figures showed 1,774 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Tuesday, up from the 1,600 new cases that were reported Monday. Elkhart County had 36 new cases reported Tuesday. Data also shows the seven-day positivity rate for individuals rose nearly 16% from July 22 through July 28.
The state hit a trough around June 26 when only 126 new cases were reported. Cases have since been on the rise again, the data shows. Fueled largely by the delta variant of COVID, many of the counties in the state have gone from seeing low community spreads to moderate spreads or higher. Or, according to the color coding on the state’s coronavirus map, from blue to yellow or orange.
Crouch said she’s spoken to Indiana’s health commissioner and to Gov. Eric Holcomb. As state officials monitor the resurgence, she said they expect the delta variant to progress as it has in other countries by spiking for about three or four weeks, before leveling off and tapering down. Yet as the variant spreads, unvaccinated residents are apparently accounting for the most hospitalizations.
“Ninety-five percent of the hospitalizations are with Hoosiers that are unvaccinated,” Crouch said.
Crouch said the state is encouraging residents to receive vaccines if they haven’t done so yet. She also pointed out she respects the choices of those who don’t want to get it.
“Certainly there’s enough information out there, and there’s enough sites where people can get vaccinations,” Crouch said. “I would just encourage people to look at the data, and to make that decision on their own, respecting their right to make that decision.”
Crouch also reminded residents to continue practicing good sanitization habits in order to help further control the virus’ spread.
“We have to keep reminding Hoosiers and encouraging them to continue, even if they’re vaccinated, to continue to wash their hands, to continue to exercise caution, just as they did when we didn’t have a vaccine,” Crouch said.
