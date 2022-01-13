ELKHART — The Indiana Department of Health has depleted its inventory of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and does not expect any additional deliveries for the foreseeable future due to a national shortage, according to a statement from the IDOH.
Therefore, Elkhart County's state-funded free COVID-19 testing sites are completely out of RAPID antigen COVID-19 tests, Health Department Administrator Melanie Sizemore said.
She added that people can attempt to secure rapid testing through a private provider, such as a pharmacy, primary care provider, or any of the other sites listed at the top of the Elkhart County Health Department's Facebook page. People may also attempt to purchase over-the-counter rapid test kits from local retailers (if available).
"Please do not go utilize emergency departments for the sole purpose of getting tested for COVID-19," Sizemore stated in the press release. "Our state-funded FREE testing sites have plenty of PCR tests, which results can take up to 5-7 days. There are no restrictions to receive a PCR test."
Free PCR testing is still available at:
• 119 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
• 1745 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
• 200 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Symptomatic individuals should continue to stay home while waiting for test results, and positive individuals with symptoms should stay home for at least five full days and until they are fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and symptoms are improving.
To find a testing site, visit coronavirus.in.gov
