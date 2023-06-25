INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled an additional round of shows for its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through August 20.
“The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers,” a news release stated. “The line-up each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts and this year is no exception.”
All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
Performers include:
• Clint Black – Friday, July 28
• Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton – Saturday, July 29
• Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30 (11 a.m. & 2 p.m.)
• Home Free – Sunday, July 30 (7:30 p.m.)
• Keith Sweat – Wednesday, Aug. 2