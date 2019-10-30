Teen pleads guilty in pregnant schoolmate’s killing
SOUTH BEND — A 17-year-old northern Indiana boy has pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate who was pregnant with his child.
Aaron Trejo pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and feticide. A St. Joseph County judge has scheduled his sentencing for Jan. 7.
Trejo was charged as an adult in 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang’s December 2018 killing.
Prosecutors say Trejo told officers he killed Rouhselang because he was angry that she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant that it was too late to get an abortion.
Her body was found in a dumpster in their hometown of Mishawaka.
Trejo is a Mishawaka High School football player and Rouhselang was a team manager. Relatives say she was six months pregnant.
Body found in Ohio River identified
NEW ALBANY — A body found along southern Indiana’s Ohio River shoreline has been identified as that a missing Louisville, Kentucky, woman.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the Floyd County Coroner’s office identified the body as that of 25-year-old Shanaira Selden.
The DNR says Selden’s cause of death is still pending additional testing and toxicology results.
Selden’s body was found Sunday along the river. She had been missing since Oct. 19.
Officer fatally shoots man after traffic accident
EVANSVILLE — A man fatally shot by a police officer following a traffic accident in southwest Indiana was aggressively approaching the officer with a hammer before the shooting occurred, authorities said Tuesday.
Vanderburgh County’s coroner identified the man killed in Evansville late Monday as 45-year-old Terry W. Chanley, 45, of Wadesville.
Evansville Police Capt. Andy Chandler said an officer was asking Chanley questions about the accident on the city’s east side and wasn’t getting a response when Chanley made a quick movement as if he was reaching for something.
Chanley pointed what the officer believed could be a gun and that is when the officer stepped back, gave orders and fired shots, Chandler said.
Investigators later discovered the item he was carrying was a hammer with a black handle, Chandler said.
Authorities say there is body camera and dash camera video of the incident.
The officer, whose name Evansville police has refused to release, acted in a “legal, justified and reasonable manner,” Chandler said. The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, authorities said.
Authorities also have not disclosed the race of Chanley or the officer.
— The Associated Press
