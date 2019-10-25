Suspended priest charged with sex crimes
NOBLESVILLE — A suspended Catholic priest is facing charges alleging he sexually abused a child in 2016.
The Rev. David Marcotte of Indianapolis is charged in suburban Hamilton County with child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
The Indianapolis Archdiocese suspended the 32-year-old Marcotte from public ministry in February after its victim assistance coordinator learned of the abuse allegations. It said that at the time of the alleged abuse, Marcotte was assigned to St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville.
A message seeking comment was left for Marcotte’s attorney.
The archdiocese said Friday it has cooperated with the law enforcement investigation.
Agency: Steelmaker too slow to act on spill
PORTAGE, Ind. — The state environmental agency says a northwestern Indiana steel mill knew it was leaking dangerous chemicals into Lake Michigan but failed to report the spill or act quickly to mitigate the risks.
The cyanide and ammonia spill in August at the ArcelorMittal plant in Burns Harbor closed beaches and killed nearly 3,000 fish.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced this week that the steel mill didn’t report the Aug. 4 malfunction for days, by which time ammonia-nitrogen levels in the water had spiked.
The department says the steelmaker committed seven permit violations and that fines are being determined.
The company, which has apologized for the spill, says it doesn’t fully agree with the department’s conclusions, but that it’s working with regulatory authorities to address the issues.
Convictions upheld in killings of women
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court has again rejected appeals from a southern Indiana man sentenced to death for the murders of two women.
The court ruled against arguments from William Clyde Gibson III that the defense lawyer who represented him after his arrest in New Albany was ineffective and had a conflict of interest. The News and Tribune reports the court said Gibson’s attorney had no reason to question medical experts about Gibson’s mental condition even though another doctor later testified he suffered a possible traumatic brain injury in 1991.
Gibson was sentenced to death for the separate 2012 killings of 75-year-old Christine Whitis and 35-year-old Stephanie Kirk. He’s also serving a 65-year sentence for killing a third woman in 2002.
The court has previously upheld Gibson’s death sentences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.