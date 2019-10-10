Man gets 53 years for murder of 1-year-old girl
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl and the wounding of her 19-year-old aunt.
Twenty-eight-year-old Darrin Banks learned his punishment Wednesday after being convicted of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Banks and 30-year-old Brian Palmer were charged with murder in the March 29, 2018, shooting that killed Malaysia Robson and wounded her aunt.
Palmer faces a jury trial in November.
State reports 2 more deaths linked to vaping
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are reporting two more state residents have died of severe lung injuries linked to vaping.
The new deaths reported Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health brings the total number of vaping-related deaths in the state to three since Sept. 6.
The agency says the deaths occurred in adults and were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No additional details about the patients were provided.
The CDC is advising Americans to refrain from using any vaping products.
