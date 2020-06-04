State Fair called off over coronavirus worries
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has been called off because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, organizers announced Thursday.
The fair had been set for Aug. 7-23 and officials had held out hope of holding it at the Indianapolis fairgrounds as the governor has said he planned to lift most statewide coronavirus restrictions July 4.
Fair officials, however, said preparing for the event requires collaboration with hundreds of businesses and thousands of part-time workers.
“We simply can’t hold off any longer for the sake of the staff, vendors, exhibitors, entertainers, sponsors and partners,” organizers said on the fair’s website. “While we are not sure what August will look like, we have to make decisions based on what we know today.”
The state fair drew nearly 879,000 visitors during last year’s 17-day run. State fairs have also been canceled in several other states, including Ohio and Minnesota.
Indiana organizers said they were planning a modified 4-H Livestock Show to be held in August.
Confederate monument in park to be dismantled
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will remove from a park a monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city, the mayor announced Thursday.
The grave monument, which was relocated to Garfield Park nearly a century ago from its original location in a cemetery, will be dismantled by contractors in the coming days, Mayor Joe Hogsett said.
“Our streets are filled with voices of anger and anguish, testament to centuries of racism directed at Black Americans,” Hogsett said in a news release. “We must name these instances of discrimination and never forget our past – but we should not honor them.
“Whatever original purpose this grave marker might once have had, for far too long it has served as nothing more than a painful reminder of our state’s horrific embrace of the Ku Klux Klan a century ago,” he said.
Pediatrician gets 19 years for child sex charges
LEBANON, Ind. — A suspended central Indiana pediatrician was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for child molestation and related charges.
Boone Circuit Judge Lori Schein also sentenced 46-year-old Jonathon Cavins of Jamestown to four years of probation on two counts each of child molesting and child seduction and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Five male patients ages 12-17 said Cavins inappropriately touched their genital area after putting a condom on them. Cavins testified that all five victims had asked to see a condom, but he never put one on or touched the boys inappropriately.
Cavins’ medical license has been suspended, Indiana Medical Licensing Board records show.
