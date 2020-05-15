Police: Man attacked neighbor with weed eater
EVANSVILLE — A southwestern Indiana man allegedly attacked a neighbor with a weed eater, leaving him with cuts on his back, as the two men feuded over grass clippings left along a roadway, police said.
Gail Kammerer III, 48, was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies who were called to the scene in Evansville.
He remained jailed without bond Friday morning ahead of a scheduled afternoon probable cause hearing, online court and jail records show. Those records do not list an attorney who could speak on Kammerer's behalf.
Police said Kammerer was using his weed eater to trim along a ditch when a 57-year-old neighbor complained that he was blowing those grass clippings into the street. The neighbor told deputies he responded by driving his riding lawn mower down the road, blowing the grass clippings back onto Kammerer’s property, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Deputies said Kammerer told them he attacked his neighbor with the weed eater after the man intentionally blew clippings onto him. The neighbor, who was cited for provocation, was shirtless at the time of the attack and sustained several lacerations to his back.
Lawsuit: Plan for forest could taint water
BLOOMINGTON — Environmental groups and officials in a southern Indiana county are suing the U.S. Forest Service over its plan to burn or harvest parts of the Hoosier National Forest, alleging that it could taint drinking water for more than 140,000 people.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in New Albany, alleges that the Forest Service violated several environmental acts when it decided to proceed with the project in the Lake Monroe watershed, which serves all of Monroe County. The plan could take up to 20 years to finish and would be the largest of its kind ever completed in the Hoosier National Forest.
A spokesperson for the Forest Service said the agency could not comment on pending litigation, the Indianapolis Star reported.
County officials contend the plan could worsen water-quality issues in the lake and have called for the project to be move into another part of the forest. Environmentalists are also concerned about how it would affect endangered wildlife, including the Indiana bat.
Federal probe prompts casino ownership change
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Gaming Commission approved the license for a new casino Friday despite ties between its ownership and longtime state casino executives entangled in a federal criminal investigation.
The commission’s vote to grant a license for the planned Terre Haute casino came nearly four months after the process was put on hold after a political consultant pleaded guilty to federal charges in Virginia of illegally funneling campaign contributions for an Indianapolis-based casino company.
Approval for the project was possible because Spectacle Entertainment executives Rod Ratcliff and John Keeler have given up their ownership stake in what had been a Spectacle subsidiary formed for the Terre Haute casino, said Jennifer Reske, the Gaming Commission’s deputy director.
Ratcliff and Keeler were leaders of the former Centaur Gaming and among those who formed Spectacle after selling Centaur’s two Indiana horse track casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. in 2018 for $1.7 billion.
The Associated Press
