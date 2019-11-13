Navy warship to be named after Lugar
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Navy has agreed to name a warship in honor of late Indiana Sen. Richard G. Lugar.
Sen. Todd Young announced Wednesday that Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and members of the Lugar family will attend a private naming ceremony for the USS Richard G. Lugar at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis on Monday.
Young and fellow Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act in June that called for the Navy’s next unnamed Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer warship to be named in honor of Lugar, who died in April at age 87.
Lugar volunteered for the Navy and served his country as an officer from 1957 to 1960, including as an intelligence briefer to then Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Arleigh Burke.
Three people dead in overnight mobile home fire
MARTINSVILLE — Authorities have identified one of three people who died in an overnight fire in central Indiana.
The Morgan County coroner’s office says 39-year-old David Fouts died in early Wednesday’s mobile home fire in the city of Martinsville.
Crews with the Martinsville Fire Department found his body and those of another man and a woman after they doused the flames. The other victims haven’t been identified.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at a mobile home park near State Road 37.
WTHR-TV reports the fire’s cause hasn’t been determined. But firefighters know the flames spread quickly and two space heaters were being used in the home during a frigid night in Martinsville, which is located about 30 miles south of Indianapolis.
Police dog killed during pursuit in woods
FISHERS — Suburban Indianapolis police say a police dog was killed while tracking a suspected drunken driver in a wooded area.
Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger tells The Indianapolis Star that officers were pursuing the motorist early Wednesday when the man stopped his vehicle and ran into a neighborhood just north of Indianapolis.
Officer Jarred Koopman and the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Harlej (HAR’-lee), pursued the driver on foot. Koopman let the dog run ahead when the suspect disappeared into the woods.
Weger says Koopman heard what he believed was a gunshot moments later.
Officers arrested the man, who had a leg injury believed inflicted by the dog. Harlej was found dead nearby. Weger says Harlej likely died of a gunshot wound.
Police arrested a woman who was also in the vehicle.
Pence to visit Wisconsin, Indiana next week
MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Wisconsin and his home state of Indiana next week.
Pence’s office announced Wednesday that he was scheduled to tour and deliver remarks at shipbuilder Marinette Marine in northeast Wisconsin on Nov. 20. Later that day the former Indiana governor was then to give a speech at the Strada Education Network National Symposium in Indianapolis.
Pence’s trip to Marinette Marine in Wisconsin was originally scheduled for Oct. 23. But he canceled at the last minute to remain at the White House for remarks President Donald Trump was giving.
Pence did come to Wisconsin later that day for a stop at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.
Wisconsin is a key target for Trump and Democrats. Trump won the state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.