Mother sues officer,
city in son's shooting
GARY — A federal lawsuit against a northwestern Indiana city accuses one of its police officers of killing a 25-year-old African-American man who it says posed no threat during a traffic stop.
The wrongful death suit filed Monday on behalf of Rashad Cunningham's mother says the officer shot Cunningham as he sat in a vehicle outside his Gary home around 3 a.m. on Aug. 17. It identifies the officer as Isaiah Price, who is black.
It says Price began shooting seconds after exiting his car and while Cunningham was holding his wallet and driver's license.
A city spokeswoman declined comment Monday. There's no public listing for Price. A city of Gary statement after the shooting said police don't use body cameras or dashcams. It promised a thorough investigation.
Residents urged
to get flu shots
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's health commissioner is urging Hoosiers to get their flu shots soon because flu cases are already appearing around the state.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box says Indiana residents should "take steps quickly to protect themselves and their loved ones" because the flu can be deadly.
Since the 2014-15 flu season, nearly 800 Hoosiers have died from flu-related illnesses. Vulnerable populations include the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccinations be offered by late October. It takes about two weeks for protective antibodies to develop in the body.
Flu shots can be obtained through primary care providers and many pharmacies. To find the nearest location to get a flu shot, go to https://vaccinefinder.org/
Woman sentenced
to 5 years in killing
KENTLAND — A woman who's one of five people charged in a torture-slaying has been sentenced to five years in prison.
A Newton County judge sentenced 35-year-old Jasmine Parker of Kentland on Monday after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in the March slaying of 30-year-old Nicole L. Bowen.
Police say the West Lafayette woman was choked to death March 30 before her body was dumped in a rural hunting shack.
The Journal & Courier reports that Parker's plea agreement came with a one-year sentence, but she'll also serve another four years for being a habitual offender.
Parker is one of five people who police and prosecutors say were either at her Kentland-area trailer at the time of Bowen's slaying or helped hide her body.
The four others are awaiting trial.
— The Associated Press
