LAGRANGE [mdash] Melvin W. Yoder, 68, of LaGrange, died at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his residence after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on April 8, 1951, in LaGrange County, to William J. and Lovina (Helmuth) Yoder. On April 22, 1971, in LaGrange County, he married Po…