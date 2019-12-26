Man gets 55 years in stabbing of cousin
WARSAW — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the 2017 murder of his cousin, who was stabbed 63 times and found near a road in Indiana.
Derrick Lavelle Wandrick, 36, was sentenced in Kosciusko Circuit Court Monday for the murder of 21-year-old David Lamont Strowder Jr., according to court records. The Elkhart man was found in a ditch in October 2017.
Wandrick, of Harvey, Illinois, claimed he has no recollection of the incident. His attorney, Jay Rigdon, said in court that his client is sorry.
“He is as sorry as sorry can be,” Rigdon said, according to The (Warsaw) Times-Union “He’s got a family member who is no longer alive and he doesn’t have a clue why.”
But Judge Michael Reed said he didn't hear remorse or evidence of drug use or mental illness, as Wandrick's mother suggested in court.
“I really never heard from you that you’re sorry,” Reed said. “I never heard any remorse from you, sir. To do something like that to someone you’re close with, with no explanation blows my mind.” Under the plea deal, Wandrick will also pay roughly $2,500 in restitution to Strowder's family for funeral expenses.
The victim's family was in court but declined comment.
Indiana sets new sulfur dioxide limit for plant
EAST CHICAGO — Indiana regulators have set proposed new pollution limits for a northwestern Indiana business that’s considered one of the region’s worst polluters.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is proposing a tougher sulfur dioxide emissions limit for Indiana Harbor Coke Co. The East Chicago plant supplies ArcelorMittal’s Indiana Harbor steel mill with the coke its blast furnaces burn to make pig iron.
Indiana Harbor Coke and its parent company, Cokenergy, reached a consent decree with state and federal governments last year under which they agreed to pay a $5 million fine, clean up lead contamination in East Chicago and curb air pollution, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
IDEM's proposed rule includes requiring Indiana Harbor Coke Co. to vent no more than 19% of its coke oven waste gases into the atmosphere on any given day. A public hearing on the proposed rule will be held Jan. 8 at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis.
Indiana Harbor Coke has been branded by regulators and environmental groups as one of the region's worst polluters after repeated federal Clean Air Act violations.
Ski resort temporarily closes slopes amid warm spell
PAOLI, Ind. — A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that's melting its artificial snowpack.
Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and “we have the opportunity to make additional snow.”
The resort is located roughly 50 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, which recorded a record high of 69 degrees on Wednesday amid the region's early winter warm spell, WDRB-TV reported.
Paoli Peaks has long used machines to mix water and compressed air to make artificial snow to supplement natural snowfall. But the temperature must be at 30 degrees or lower for the process to work.
Paoli Peaks typically offers skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing each year from mid-December to mid-March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.