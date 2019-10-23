Man dead in police-action shooting
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Police say an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Indiana has left a man dead.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker says Huntington County and Huntington city officers were called to a home Wednesday afternoon to check on a man considering hurting himself. Walker says officers found the man armed at a park and he didn't comply with officers' commands, and a foot chase ensued.
Walker says one officer fired a shot, but it wasn't clear if anyone else did. It wasn't clear what caused the officer to shoot.
He says the incident is being investigated as a police-action shooting.
The man who died hasn't been identified.
Huntington is about 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.
Car plunges from parking garage, killing 2
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters say a car plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, killing a man and a woman inside.
The car landed on its roof after falling shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday from the Market Square Center Garage. It plowed through a parking garage wall and landed in an alley behind the City Market.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) says the woman was driving. She and the man were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven't been released. Reith says a second man who witnessed the crash was treated for possible shock.
Reith says code enforcement was called to check for structural damage to the garage.
Friendly thief gets probation
A man who stole his father’s truck and parked it next to a police officer in March is now serving probation.
Matthew C. Hosfield, 34, Lebanon, approached Zionsville Police Officer Joshua Stutesman in the Meijer parking lot in Whitestown to tell him about flowers he was giving to people to make them happy.
Then Hosfield stopped Stutesman again to show what he found while dumpster diving, according to court records. Hosfield seemed nervous talking to Stutesman, which was odd, since he approached Stutesman twice, the officer reported.
Stutesman got into his cruiser, and Hosfield got into a 2013 Chevrolet truck, but Stutesman checked the license plate and learned the truck was reported as stolen.
Hosfield had a knife and methamphetamine in his pocket and a syringe stashed above the driver’s seat in the truck headliner, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police returned the truck to Hosfield’s father, who said his son borrowed it “for a few hours” March 18 and never returned it.
— The Associated Press and Tribune Content Agency
