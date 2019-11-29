Indy police chief to retire at the end of the year
INDIANAPOLIS — Chief Bryan Roach of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will retire at the end of the year after nearly three years as the city’s top officer.
Roach said Friday that his decision to retire after nearly 29 years with the department was “bittersweet.” He said he’s accepted a job outside of the police department and city government.
Roach was appointed chief of the 1,700-officer police department in January 2017 by Mayor Joe Hogsett.
Hogsett says in a statement that during Roach’s tenure the department returned to citywide beat policing and created a crisis team focused on treating, rather than jailing, people suffering from mental health issues.
Hogsett thanked Roach “for his steadfast service to the people of Indianapolis.”
There was no immediate word on who Roach’s successor would be.
Plaintiffs suing Fairlife seek class-action status
CHICAGO — At least eight federal lawsuits have been filed against Fairlife as a result of the alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms that came to light in early June, and the plaintiffs are seeking class-action status.
On Tuesday, lawyers gathered in Chicago to discuss the case, which could apply to "all persons in the United States that purchased the milk products."
The Coca-Cola Company and Fair Oaks owners Mike and Sue McCloskey are named as co-defendants in the suits, which are being consolidated into a single fraud case — overseen by U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. — and come from across the country, including California, Florida and Indiana.
Fairlife, based in Chicago, was launched in 2012 as a partnership between Coca-Cola, the distributor, and Select Milk Producers, a network of about 30 dairies that includes Fair Oaks — its flagship farm located in Newton County.
The plaintiffs claim they all purchased its milk solely because of this guarantee for "extraordinary animal care" — a stark contrast from the mistreatment seen in the multiple videos released by Animal Recovery Mission, an animal welfare group that sent undercover investigators to Fair Oaks Farms.
The footage showed Fair Oaks employees kicking, body slamming and striking calves with branding irons or steel rods, in what ARM officials billed as "the largest undercover dairy investigation of all time." Workers were seen abusing adult cows during the milking process, as well as using drugs, disposing of animals' dead bodies on company property.
— The Associated Press and Tribune Content Agency
