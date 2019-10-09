Holcomb announces $436M EPA loan
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb says a $436 million federal loan will help finance 28 wastewater and drinking water projects in 20 communities across Indiana.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined Holcomb at the Statehouse on Wednesday to announce the loan through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The funding supports projects that will deliver clean water and protect public health.
Drinking water projects will include efforts to improve water treatment plants, storage tanks, distribution system components, wells and pump stations and water conservation measures. Wastewater projects will include efforts to increase capacity of wastewater treatment plants, tunnels to capture combined sewer overflows and collection systems.
The loan will save the Indiana Finance Authority an estimated $20 million compared to typical bond financing.
Man's stalking conviction upheld
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld a man's stalking conviction for driving behind a college student for more than an hour through five Indiana counties.
The court ruled unanimously Tuesday that 56-year-old Rodney W. Falls of Valparaiso was properly convicted last year of felony stalking.
Court records show that on Feb. 13, 2018, he began following a young woman who had ignored him when he waved at her at a Valparaiso stoplight.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Falls followed her about 70 miles (112 kilometers) through five counties to the city of Warsaw.
When the woman arrived at Warsaw's police station, court records say Falls pulled between her vehicle and the building, and she drove off. She soon returned to the station and managed to run inside.
Packaging plant fire emits toxic smoke
KENTLAND, Ind. — Firefighters from five counties are battling a blaze at a northwestern Indiana packaging plant.
WLFI-TV reports Kentland residents living near the International Cushioning Co. plant have been Asked to close their windows and stay away from the fire because of toxic smoke from the burning packing peanuts and bubble wrap that the plant produced.
Kentland Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn says 15 employees were inside the plant when the fire began about 8:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday but all escaped safely, and no injuries have been reported.
The 44,000-square-foot (4088-square-meter) building is reported to be a total loss. It's located at the intersection of U.S. Routes 24 and 41.
Firefighters from Tippecanoe, Newton, White, Cass and Warren counties responded to the blaze.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
The Associated Press
