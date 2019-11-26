Governor questioned over probe of Amazon death
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor is facing calls from Democrats to explain his role in Amazon being cleared of responsibility for a warehouse worker’s death despite initial findings of major safety violations.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb denies any involvement in the state’s investigation of the 2017 death at Amazon’s Plainfield warehouse.
The news outlet Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting reported Monday that a safety inspector ordered a $28,000 fine against Amazon, concluding it didn’t provide enough training before a forklift fatally crushed 59-year-old Phillip Lee Terry. It cites a recording the inspector made in which his boss tells Amazon officials how to shift the blame to “employee misconduct.”
The death investigation happened while the Holcomb administration was bidding on Amazon’s planned second headquarters project.
State Democratic Party Chairman John Zody says such actions would be a “disturbing abandonment” of workers.
Mother, daughter found dead inside home
ANDERSON — Authorities are investigating the death of a mother and daughter after their bodies were discovered Saturday.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said her office was dispatched to the 1400 block of Chester Street in Anderson on Saturday evening.
Noone said the deaths appear to be a murder, suicide.
Angela Foxsong, 60, and her mother, Gloria Draves, 86, both died from a single gunshot wound to the head, Noone said.
Draves is believed to have died several weeks before her daughter.
Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur said a call was made around 7:29 p.m. Thursday saying there were two bodies in the home. He said officers made a check of the residence, but no one answered the door.
Sandefur said officers contacted the hospital to see if they had information on the victim and then contacted neighbors who said they had not seen anything at the house.
When a neighbor called APD around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday to say there was “no movement around the house,” Sandefur said the decision was made to enter the home by force and that is when the women’s bodies were found.
The Associated Press and CNHI News Indiana
Woman pleads guilty to aiding Islamic State group
HAMMOND — An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to providing financial support to the Islamic State group.
Thirty-three-year-old Samantha Elhassani entered her plea Monday in a deal in which federal prosecutors agreed to drop more serious conspiracy charges against her and to request a more lenient sentence. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that she hasn’t been sentenced yet.
The plea agreement states in late 2014, her late Moroccan husband and his brother travelled to Syria and join the Islamic State. She made three trips from the U.S. to Hong Kong between November 2014 and April 2015 carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold intended for IS.
Elhassani’s husband was killed in Syria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.