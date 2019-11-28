Ex-mayor getting new trial in 1 of 2 federal counts
HAMMOND — A federal judge has denied a motion for acquittal by a former northwestern Indiana mayor who was convicted by a jury in February of bribery and tax obstruction but he granted a new trial on one of the counts.
The ruling is a partial victory for former Portage Mayor James Snyder, who argued that he should be acquitted because of prosecutorial conduct and insufficient evidence. Snyder didn’t get the acquittals but the (Northwest Indiana ) Post-Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen granted him a new trial on the charge that he accepted a $13,000 bribe in exchange for contracts to sell garbage trucks to the city.
The judge let stand the conviction on the charge that he hid income and assets from the Internal Revenue Service.
Crews restoring power in Michigan, Indiana
FORT WAYNE — Utilities in Michigan and Indiana say they’ve restored power to most of their customers but that thousands remain in the dark after high winds swept through the region.
In a news release, Indiana Michigan Power says that about 13,000 customers saw their power knocked out by the winds that climbed higher than 60 mph on Wednesday but that power was restored to all but on Thursday all but 1,200 customers had power.
After getting power fully restored in Muncie, the utility’s crews headed to assist crews in Fort Wayne and as workers finished up in the South Bend and Elkhart districts, they moved to southwestern Michigan.
Meanwhile, as of Thursday morning, DTE Energy said it had restored power to more than 77% of its 106,000 customers in southeastern Michigan.
Man pleads guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend
SOUTH BEND — A 26-year-old South Bend man has pleaded guilty to murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.
The South Bend Tribune reports that Marshun Lloyd at a court hearing this week admitted that he killed 30-year-old Ashley Starr in March of this year.
Starr’s body was found on March 10 on the floor of her home. An investigation revealed that Starr and Lloyd had recently broken up after a tumultuous relationship in which Lloyd had allegedly threatened her life.
Lloyd is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Pence plans three stops in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled three stops next week in western and southwestern Michigan.
Pence plans to visit Grand Rapids, Portage and Holland on Wednesday, with expected meetings with religious and community leaders. The former Indiana governor also will attend a campaign rally with Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump’s former spokeswoman.
Michigan is one of four swing states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida are the others — that could determine the outcome of the 2020 election because their electorates are so evenly divided. Trump's success in breaking the Democrats' so-called blue wall in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania was key to him winning the White House.
