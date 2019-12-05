Daniels apologizes for remark
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels apologized Wednesday for recent remarks in which he described an African-American scholar as “one of the rarest creatures in America."
“I retract and apologize for a figure of speech I used in a recent impromptu dialogue with students,” Daniels wrote in a letter sent to the Purdue chapter of the NAACP, Purdue’s Black Caucus of Faculty and Staff, the Black Student Union and other groups.
“The word in question was ill chosen and imprecise and, in retrospect, too capable of being misunderstood. I accept accountability for the poor judgment involved.”
The Journal & Courier reports Daniels made the comment Nov. 20 after a meeting with Purdue Student Government leaders when students asked Daniels to follow up on his thoughts about what Purdue was doing to promote diversity on campus and to make underrepresented minority students feel welcome.
Man gets 10 years after agent injured
HAMMOND — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in an ambush of federal agents in Gary.
Blake W. King, 22, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Hammond after pleading guilty Aug. 7 to robbery stemming from a June 7, 2018, assault that left an undercover agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives critically wounded.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the ATF was investigating illegal gun trafficking in the Chicago area. ATF agents arranged a meeting with men who had guns to sell at a Gary home.
King admitted in his guilty plea he knew beforehand his partners, Raymon Truitt II, 28, of Gary, and Bernard Graham, 26, of Calumet City, Illinois, were armed and planning to rob the prospective gun buyers. When the undercover agents arrived, King gave them a bag filled with nothing but pots and pans.
Truitt and Graham drew their weapons and opened fire on the agents, who returned fire.
Truitt died in the exchange. One of the agents was shot multiple times and critically wounded. He was hospitalized and has since recovered.
Graham pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to his role in the shooting. He hasn't been sentenced yet.
Woman who voted since 1936 dies at 105
CROWN POINT — An Indiana woman recently honored for voting in elections since 1936 has died. Erma Mucci was 105 years old.
Mucci told the (Northwest Indiana) Times in March that her parents weren't allowed to vote in Italy. So the Crown Point resident considered it a privilege to cast a ballot whenever possible. Her streak lasted 83 years.
“If you don't take advantage of it, then you're not a good citizen," Mucci said.
She died last week on Thanksgiving, according to her obituary. A funeral Mass was held Tuesday.
Mucci was honored by the Crown Point City Council in 2018 and by the Lake County Board of Elections in March.
