On Wednesday, first-year students at Goshen College took the day off from classes to volunteer in the community.

Students lent their time and talents to a variety of organizations, including Lacasa Inc., The Boys & Girls Club, Soup of Success, Pathways Retreat Center, Goshen Youth Arts, Greencroft and Wellfield Botanic Gardens. The students also removed debris from the Elkhart River.

The service day is a tradition at the college.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you