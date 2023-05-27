MIDDLEBURY — In collaboration with The National RV Training Academy, Highland Ridge and Starcraft RV have launched a series of training videos to help educate the brands owners on the operation of their recreation vehicles.
In 2022, Tony Flammia, NRVTA’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Todd Henson, Director of Education and Lead Technical Instructor, and a film crew from NRVTA visited the Middlebury campus where they filmed over 70 walk-through style training videos focused on specific components and systems used in Highland Ridge and Starcraft RVs, a news release stated.
These videos were paired with existing videos on exclusive systems, such as TravelLINK which is utilized on select models, to create a full curriculum housed in an online learning management system offered free of charge to current or potential owners.
“We initially launched the training program on our Jayco towable products and the response was amazing,” stated Trey Miller – Vice President of Marketing for the Jayco Family of Companies in the release. “In the first month after releasing the program, nearly 1,500 owners had completed the full video curriculum, so we are obviously thrilled to now release the Starcraft and Highland Ridge Universities.
“When our customers pick up their new RVs, we know they are excited. However, the amount of information presented to them during a comprehensive walk-through orientation at a dealership can be somewhat overwhelming. It can be easy for them to forget some important instructions. By making the videos readily available online from the manufacturer, customers have a way to review features and information whenever it is convenient for them, with peace of mind in the content.”
As owners become comfortable with the University curriculum, there is a next level of learning available to them that has more detailed and technical information about the RV systems, the release added. This is offered via NRVTA’s home-study RV TechCourse at a discounted rate for being Starcraft or Highland owners via the University online site.
To learn more about the Jayco, Starcraft and Highland Ridge RV Universities and to enroll free of charge, visit www.jaycofamily.com/JFOC-University-NRVTA.