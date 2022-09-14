BRISTOL — The Elkhart Civic Theater's Michael Cripe Studio is offering a six-week stand-up comedy class for those who want to learn about the art and craft of making audiences laugh, using nothing but a microphone.
Stand-up Comedy 101 will cover everything from writing jokes and structuring an act to dealing with hecklers, along with lots more — including the business aspects of getting booked (and paid) as a stand-up performer.
Classes will be taught by comedians Brad Miller and Sean Shank. Class size is limited, so apply as early as possible. Participants must be at least 16 years old, and students under 18 require parental permission. Price for the class is $50 per student.
The Saturday morning class meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12 and 19. There will be a class performance and competition in front of a live audience at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with an encore performance at 6p.m. Dec. 4. The winner of this competition will appear along with other area comedians in a later standup showcase to be announced. All classes will be held at the former Pleasant Valley Church of Christ building, 10961 Edison Rd., Osceola, and performances will take place at the Bristol Opera House in Bristol.
The class syllabus and enrollment form can be downloaded from elkhartcivictheatre.org/standup2022.
The Mike Barnette Scholarship for the arts is available to students of this class.
Scholarship recipients will have their class fee covered. Individuals can apply simply by recording a two-minute video that states why they want to become a comedian and closes with the best street joke they know (comedian lingo for jokes shared friends). Videos longer than two minutes (total run time) will not be accepted.
Videos must be received by Oct. 1, to allow time for the judges to review and award scholarships. Videos and/or video links should be emailed to Bbrraaddmmiilleerr@gmail.com.
Videos submitted will become the property of Elkhart Civic Theatre and may be used in promotional efforts.
The Michael Cripe Studio is an educational component of Elkhart Civic Theatre, established to commemorate Michael Cripe, and is supported by Label Logic, Inc.