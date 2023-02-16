LAGRANGE — One man is in custody following a several-hour standoff with the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
Donald Gene Squires is facing charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts, and one count of OWI causing catastrophic injury, according to a news release. The charges stem from a warrant issued out of Steuben County.
On Wednesday a deputy from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a canvas of the area, and observed a male enter the residence, located in the 6600 block of N. C.R. 850 East, near Howe, where Squires allegedly was living. Deputies attempted to call Squires out of the residence, however Squires did not initially comply. After a several hour standoff, Squires finally exited the building and was taken to the Steuben County Jail without further incident.
The sheriff’s office used a drone, which was a key instrument in this investigation, the release added.