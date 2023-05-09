GOSHEN — Rain or shine, U.S. Postal Service carriers and community volunteers will be helping to alleviate hunger nationwide this Saturday, including right here in Goshen.
Stamp Out Hunger is a nationwide USPS program, and both The Window and The Salvation Army – Goshen Corps will be taking part, as both agencies are involved with local anti-hunger efforts. Food items can be dropped off at residential mailboxes for carriers to pick up, and will then be taken to the Salvation Army at 1013 N. Main St. There, volunteers will help sort them before being distributed.
“People will volunteer, picking up items and putting them on the table where they belong,” said Susi Miller, director of Development for The Window about the sorting process.
Those who leave items for pickup are asked to do so by 9 a.m. Items in need include peanut butter, tomato products, pasta and just about any non-perishable canned goods, covering about a total of 18 categories of food items.
“The gamut of non-perishable food items — we go through,” said Capt. Joseph Hixenbaugh of the Salvation Army Goshen Corps.
The Salvation Army has helped about 120 families per month, with The Window helping about 900, and both agencies thank the Goshen community for their ongoing support.
“We know Goshen is a giving community and we hope to see that on Saturday,” Hixenbaugh said.
To learn more, visit about.usps.com/what/corporate-social-responsibility/activities/nalc-food-drive.htm. To see about volunteering, contact Miller at 574-533-9680, ext. 208, or at smiller@thewindowinc.com.