Beginning Sunday, Stage 3 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan has the following guidelines:
- Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should limit exposure at work and in their communities.
- Remote work should continue when possible.
- Face coverings are recommended.
- Social gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed while meeting the social distancing guidelines. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time.
- Nursing homes remain closed to visitors.
- There are no travel restrictions.
- Retail stores and malls may open at 75% capacity. Mall common areas such as food courts and sitting areas have to remain at 50% capacity.
- Gyms and fitness centers may open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment have to accommodate social distancing. Equipment must be cleaned after each use. Employees are required to wear face coverings.
- Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts and similar facilities may open with social distancing guidelines in place.
- Community pools may open according to CDC guidance.
- Campgrounds may open with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions.
- Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity while allowing for social distancing.
- For day camps and overnight camps, see CDC guidance for opening.
WHAT REMAINS CLOSED
- Bars and nightclubs, cultural, entertainment and sports venues, K-12 facilities and activities.
For further explanation of this, go to www.backontrack.in.gov.
