GOSHEN — Staffing shortages at the landfill have finally reached a breaking point. Elkhart County Landfill Manager John Bowers attended the Elkhart County Commissioners meeting Monday morning to inform the commissioners that the staffing shortage has become so detrimental that in order to remain in compliance, they’ll have to reduce hours effective immediately.
Commissioner Suzie Weirick added that they’re working on pay increases at the landfill to allow them to compete with the local job market.
Current hours are 7 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9-11:45 a.m. Saturdays from the first Saturday in May through the third Saturday in November. Bowers said the schedule requires two shifts to maintain but they’ve lost two more operators despite attempting to hire two additional operators for the last several months — leaving a deficit of four operators at the landfill in total — with another expecting to retire prior to winter.
“We take this very seriously,” Weirick said. “Especially when our licensure to keep the landfill open is threatened.”
Bowers told the commissioners that he’s got seven interviews lined up this week in an effort to fill positions, but training people takes time. In order to remain in compliance, Bowers explained that the landfill will need to reduce hours to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. which will consolidate the shift into one, and change summer weekend dates from the first Saturday in May to the last Saturday in November instead. Bowers told the commissioners he’s already spoken to customers and set up social media to inform the public, and is encouraging those interested in applying for a position at the landfill to apply.
“I want to get us back to normal as quickly as possible,” Bowers told the commissioners.
Other items to come before the board:
- The commissioners also held a public hearing for the sale of surplus county-owned real estate during their Monday meeting. The Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission amended the county’s northeast TIF district at the end of last year in order to add a property at C.R. 17 and C.R. 20. The purpose of the amendment was to add additional real estate to a property in order to provide access to the land nearby that the county owns, which is landlocked. The property came to the commission’s public hearing for possible sale during the Monday meeting. The parcel, just south of C.R. 20, according to county attorney Craig Buche, is approximately 2.67 acres and is landlocked, but would have access if the project goes forward to a public road. On behalf of the county, Buche also noted that it would be willing to entertain a possible exchange of real estate. There were none in attendance who spoke on the matter, and the commissioners continued on to the reception of bids for the sale of the property. A singular proposal, from David J. and Elizabeth Myers of Elkhart, for an exchange of two properties totaling 1.5 acres for the county’s for-sale real estate, was received.
- Chris Godlewski, Elkhart County director of Planning & Development, met the commissioners to request an additional appropriation of $3,145 for debt payment on a sewer and water project for the North Baugo TIF Fund. Godlewski explained that the TIF district “overperformed” and there wasn’t enough in the budget to account for the project, citing that the funds would cover the rest of the year. The appropriation was approved.
- Another additional appropriation was approved by the commission, for the Northeast TIF, for $55,000 for the extension of the C.R. 20 road design fees, and the C.R. 15 drainage improvement project, which is a combined project alongside the Elkhart County Highway Department. The projects’ bid was $149,000, but the original appropriation was only $115,00. Godlewski said the additional appropriation is expected to cover the remainder with the funds divided among the two projects — $20,000 toward the road design, and $35,000 toward the drainage improvements.
- The Elkhart County Highway Department also requested an appropriation from the Economic Development Income Tax fund for $725,000, in order to pay for engineering services to replace a bridge over Warren Street covering the Little Elkhart River in Middlebury. The entire project is estimated to cost $5.1 million in total; however, a federal funding source will reimburse 80% of all phases of the project individually. This was also approved. According to County Administrator Jeff Taylor, the improvement to the bridge is noted in the county’s 10-year plan.
- The commissioners also approved Elkhart County’s portion of a Community Crossings at $1 million that was awarded in April. The appropriation came from the Motor Vehicle Highway fund. Another appreciation request from the MVH fund for $153,985 was made in order to cover an interlocal agreement between the county and the city of Goshen for repaving C.R. 33 from C.R. 26 to C.R. 38. The money was the city of Goshen’s half of the project cost.
- The Goshen Courthouse step project also received approval for an appropriation of $185,403 from the Cumulative Building Fund, which was closed out following the approval. Construction on the project begins next year.
- Some projects did, however, see a reduction in cost. One to the tune of $900,000 — temporarily. A planned bridge reconstruction at C.R. 36/College Avenue east of C.R. 33, will be put on hold due to utility supplies for a Goshen city project in the area being 40 weeks out. The project will be continued once Goshen city’s project is completed, but in the meantime, the money will be used by the county for other purposes as needed.
- A reduction request from the Builders Risk fund was approved for $11,736 and the account closed down. The money was originally designated to go toward insurance payments for the courthouse project, and that bill has been paid off, therefore the money can go back into the American Rescue Plan fund, where it and more than $200,000 to cover that cost had initially come from.
- Melanie Sizemore, health administrator of the Elkhart County Health Department, requested the commissioners' approval of a grant application designed to improve health literacy among pregnant women as part of the department’s Healthy Babies program, renewal of the WIC – Women, Infants & Children services contract, and the WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselors. All were approved.
- Elkhart County Emergency Management also told the commissioners they will be pursuing six annual grants in the coming year including those related to hazardous materials and cybersecurity.