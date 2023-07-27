GOSHEN — Staffing difficulties are changing how more than one department in the city of Goshen handles projects.
On Monday, the Goshen Board of Public Works approved a contract with Jones Petrie Rafinski for on-call engineering services.
Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor said the engineering department has lost two staff members in the last 10 months, and they’re struggling to maintain the work that needs to be done for the city.
“That stress is being felt not only by our department but also by the contractors and developers within the city,” Sailor said.
The task-based projects would have specific prices associated with each of them, for a maximum of $100,000 for the yearlong contract. The mayor will have to sign off on each of the task orders.
Sailor said the city has previously had a similar on-call service with Donohue & Associates at the Goshen Waste-Water Treatment Plant
ROAD PROBLEMS
Sailor also approached the board to let them know of a problem during the city’s annual paving program.
At Homeacres Drive and Edgewood Drive, asphalt was peeled July 14 but significant rains impacted the ground.
“To go out there now, it’s like a waterbed for the road,” Sailor said.
A geotechnical engineer was called in Monday and informed the city that the road is sitting on about 12 inches of topsoil and 18 inches of clay before a granular surface is reached.
“If we had all summer to dry it out, we’d be fine, but that’s not the way we want to leave the road for the residents,” Sailor said.
While the request hasn’t formally come to the board for approval yet, Sailor estimated to the board that the excess cost would be around $133,000 to remove the topsoil and add a geogrid with stone atop to bridge the soft material underneath.
The formal change order will come in at a later date, but Sailor asked the board for informal authorization to give the contractor permission to move forward, which was granted.
Other items to come before the board include:
The board of works approved the hiring of Don Cramer as a special police officer for the Goshen Police Department. Cramer will serve as a school resource officer, effective July 24. They also approved a conditional offer of employment for Kody Miller on behalf of the Goshen Fire Department.
Onniesha Harris’ son recently finished chemotherapy. To ensure the safety of attendees at his private celebration block party, the Goshen Board of Public Works approved a partial closure of Ninth Street between Bridge Street and Mercer Avenue on July 30 to keep traffic down.
The board also approved a waiver from design standards and specifications to install roller-compacted asphalt millings for a drive to access the back side of 2515 Lombardy Dr., Goshen. The property is owned by Hydra Holdings, which is leasing the building out to Brinkley RV for four years while the manufacturing company’s new facilities are built. It will be used as a lamination plant. Hydra Holdings agreed to remove the millings after the tenant leaves, adding that they have plans for an expansion of the building afterward anyway. The company also told the board while they don’t anticipate issues with water runoff, they’d assume any liabilities that came up in the unexpected circumstance of water damage or related issues caused by the drive.
The board approved an agreement authorizing Goshen mayor Gina Leitchy to execute an agreement with Rain Guard Seamless Guttering LLC to furnish and install gutters on a shed at Reith Interpretive Center, 410 W Plymouth Ave., for $970.