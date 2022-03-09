GOSHEN — A Goshen man now faces a murder charge after the man he is accused of stabbing died Tuesday.
The victim of the Feb. 14 assault, Wayne Bontrager, 73, Goshen, died Tuesday, and the suspect in that case, Samuel Byfield, 22, is facing amended charges. He is currently incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail where he was initially charged with one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony.
The Elkhart County Prosecutors Office said by email Wednesday that an amended charge was filed Wednesday morning. Byfield is scheduled for a court hearing at 8:30 Thursday, regarding the amended charge and state’s motion to revoke bond.
A preliminary plea of not guilty was filed on Byfield’s behalf for the original charges. According to court documents, Byfield was test-driving one of Bontrager’s vehicles in the area of C.R. 26, east of C.R. 22, when the two got into an altercation which resulted in Byfield pulling Bontrager from the vehicle and attacking him with a knife.
Following the stabbing, Byfield reportedly got back into the car and proceeded east on C.R. 26 before eventually crashing in the area of C.R. 33 and C.R. 20. He then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was tracked and eventually apprehended by police, according to the report.
