Next week we’ll be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or as we Irish like to say, St. Paddy’s Day.
I love celebrating this holiday and no, not for the green beer — something I never heard of until I moved to the Midwest — or because of corned beef (not a big fan, I substitute ham).
Rather, I love celebrating it because it’s part of my heritage and the part I was most closely tied to growing up. My maternal side of my family hails from the Emerald Isle, my paternal side from Spain. But since I grew up with my mom’s side of the family and my dad passed away so young, I’m more connected to the Irish roots.
I loved the sound of my sweet grandma’s Irish brogue. She came to New York with her three children in the early-mid 1920’s; her husband was serving in the Royal British Navy. My mom was the first to be born here. My great-uncle Frank, my grandmother’s brother, used to tell me because my mom was born “a Yankee” it saved them all from being deported. I wish I knew that entire story.
I have memories of my grandmother, great uncle, aunts and uncles at family get-togethers speaking fondly of “the Old Country” though they loved America dearly. They invariably began singing Irish songs and getting emotional — especially when Danny Boy was sung — an emotional song anyway but it had double meaning because that was my grandfather’s name and he died when my mom was only three years old.
My grandma loved the city and spent most of her life here living in the Bronx, except for several years when she moved to my city (Yonkers). When we moved to the Midwest she moved back to the Bronx. My great-uncle lived in Rockaway Beach and it wasn’t until I visited there for my cousin’s funeral — his only daughter — did it hit me why. He lived two blocks from the beach and the Atlantic Ocean. As I walked the boardwalk that cold, windy October day it occurred to me that he could look across that vast ocean and imagine the homeland on the other side.
Although my grandmother wasn’t one to show much emotion (except about the bombing of Pearl Harbor each Dec. 7 anniversary) it is said of the Irish when they’re happy they’re very happy and when they’re sad they’re very sad. Known for being imaginative story tellers, many great authors and poets came from Ireland or Irish ancestry.
I love the Irish music and Irish dance. I saw Celtic Woman in concert and the songs I knew from my childhood choked me up but one song that spoke of leaving home for America had me envisioning my Grandmother on that ship they were singing about and my tears were flowing. At the time my grandmother arrived here Irish immigrants were still being treated as badly as some of our more recent immigrants with signs like “No Irish Need Apply” posted at businesses.
I love the St. Patrick’s Day décor — all the green and gold, shamrocks and leprechauns. Coming at a time of year when it’s drab and brown outside having the abundance of verdant greens bring hope that spring is coming.
And I love the Irish blessings. Probably the most famous and the one posted at my house is — May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
But there are so many others. One of my personal favorites is this Irish prayer. May God give you for every storm, a rainbow; for every tear, a smile; for every care a promise and a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share; for every sigh, a sweet song and an answer for each prayer.
These are my prayers for all of you as well and on this St. Paddy’s Day, May the dreams you hold dearest be those which come true, the kindness you spread keep returning to you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.