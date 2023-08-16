GOSHEN — St. Mary’s Antioch Orthodox Church, 65159 C.R. 33, Goshen is holding its 3rd annual fundraising gala Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and invites the public to join them.
The fundraiser is to raise funds needed to break ground on a new temple as the congregation has grown. Chairperson for the gala, Sandy Frey, said the congregation has a goal to raise $250,000 by the end of the year so the gala is being held to boost funds.
“We’re also celebrating our 30th anniversary,” Vice Chairperson Deb Wilson said.
The gala will include over 100 items in a raffle or silent auction — items that have been donated by local businesses in Syracuse, Middlebury, Nappanee, Ligonier, Shipshewana and Goshen. There will also be a bake sale with baked goods from Dutch Maid Bakery, Goshen, The Barns at Nappanee, Rise N’ Roll, Gabriella’s European Desserts and More and homemade baked goods from parishioners.
A free picnic luncheon starts at 1 p.m. and includes pulled pork, hot dogs and sides prepared by a chef in the parish — baked beans, cole slaw and potato salad. There will also be a cake from Gabriella’s European Desserts and More.
Entertainment will include music by Wings of Oberon and from various musicians in the parish. There will also be several games for children including a GaGa ball pit, face painting and bouncy house (ages six and under).
There will also be cornhole and a wine ring toss for adults only. Local artist Nan Barkdull will be offering true-to-life quick face sketches (not caricatures).
New Temple
Pastor Rev. Matthew Wade will give a short talk about St. Mary’s Journey. In a former article in The Goshen News, the pastor and a couple of parishioners shared that the church began when 30 people got together in 1993 and formed the church. They met in various places until 2009 when they purchased the land where the church now sits. Amish workers helped build a pole barn looking building and members helped with the construction to keep costs down.
Rev. Wade shared at that time they had about 140-150 registered members and attendance at Sunday services has averaged around 95-110. Members come from all over including South Bend and a large contingency from Warsaw. When they were going to build the church the pastor drew a circle around where members were coming from and the location in Goshen was right in the center.
The majority of the congregation is made up of members who are in their 30’s and 40’s with the majority of them being converts to the Orthodox faith. Rev. Wade said the exceptions are the children of these young families who are being baptized into the faith.
“Young people in particular are on a quest for authenticity — they’re looking for something that won’t change,” Rev. Wade said.
With no space for religious instruction for the congregation’s almost 50 children and no office space in the building for the pastor as well as crowded liturgies, the journey towards a building project began.
Parishioner Richard Worsham helped design the new temple and said it is very much like a basilica one would see in Rome and is shaped like a cross. Worsham said the design of the narthex and the porch and courtyard is traditional and “recalls for Orthodoxy a time when catechumens were not allowed in the nave and had to wait in the courtyard,” he said.
“The architecture speaks what we believe,” Rev. Wade added.
The current plans for the temple are for the building to be 100’ long and 40’ wide and will hold 250 people. The church will face east “as it should,” said Rev. Wade.
He said they’ve received quotes ranging from $400,000 to $1,000,000 and they’re expecting it will be around $750,000. The plan is to build the new temple to the north of the current building and they will keep the current building for a fellowship hall and educational space. They have the land to add a cemetery and a baptistery in the future if they’d like.
However, unlike other Christian faiths if they outgrow the new space, they can’t add services, they’d need to build another church.
“Canonically, an Orthodox priest can only celebrate one liturgy at one altar on a Sunday,” Wade said. “One priest, one table, one Eucharist, one people — one.”
They planned to be able to at least break ground on the building project during this 30th anniversary year.
The church is located on the corner, east of US 33 and C.R. 38. There will be signs to follow. There is no admission cost to attend and the luncheon is free-some games and the silent auction and raffle items are the only costs.
The gala committee and parishioners appreciate all the sponsors who’ve helped to make the event possible and they look forward to welcoming neighbors to celebrate with them, enjoy a family-friendly event and help them break ground on a new temple for a growing congregation.