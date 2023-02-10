GOSHEN — St. Mary’s Antioch Orthodox Church is “bursting at the seams.”
Parishioner and architect designer Richard Worsham said that is why the parish has been raising funds to build a new temple.
Worsham said they began the project in 2018 and in 2021 had a gala event on the Feast of the Dormition of Mary (also known as the Assumption of Mary), which raised $25,000.
“Last year we set a lofty goal of raising $180,000 by the Nativity of the Lord — Christmas — and Father Matt found an envelope under the Christmas tree with the balance of what we needed to meet that goal,” he said.
“We are bursting at the seams — we have tons of babies and young families,” he said of their current home at 65159 C.R. 33, Goshen. “We’re desperate for educational space.”
Worsham explained about 30 people got together in 1993 and formed the church. They met in various places until 2009 when they purchased the land where the church now sits. He said some Amish workers helped build a pole barn-looking building and members helped with the construction to keep costs down.
“The men were here every weekend,” said St. Mary’s pastor Rev. Matthew Wade, and they took possession of the building in 2010.
Rev. Wade said they have about 140-150 registered members and attendance at Sunday services has averaged around 95-110 since August. Members come from all over including South Bend and a large contingency from Warsaw. When they were going to build the church, the pastor drew a circle around where members were coming from and the location in Goshen was right in the center.
The majority of the congregation is made up of members who are in their 30s and 40s with the majority of them being converts to the Orthodox faith. Rev. Wade said the exceptions are the children of these young families who are being baptized into the faith.
“Young people in particular are on a quest for authenticity,” he said. “They’re looking for something that won’t change.”
With no space for religious instruction for the congregation’s almost 50 children and no office space in the building for the pastor as well as crowded liturgies, the journey toward a building project began.
Worsham attended the University of Notre Dame, where he said he was trained as a classic architect.
“Notre Dame is extremely unique,” he said. “It is one of the only universities that teaches traditional classical architecture in the Ionic and Tuscan order. The building expresses what the purpose is — a church looks like a church.”
He didn’t pursue architecture as his career; instead he founded Janus Motorcycles in Goshen, but said he likes to keep his architectural interests up so he was excited about the chance to help design the new temple.
He said the design is very much like a basilica one would see in Rome and is shaped like a cross. Worsham said the design of the narthex and the porch and courtyard is traditional and “recalls for Orthodoxy a time when catechumens were not allowed in the nave and had to wait in the courtyard,” he said.
Worsham is working closely with fellow parishioner Brian Whirledge, who is an iconographer and created many of the icons in the current church, on the design and where the placement of icons should be.
“The architecture speaks what we believe,” Rev. Wade said.
Now that they’ve met their fundraising goal they’re looking for a builder. Although they’d like to break ground in 2023 — the 30th anniversary of the church, there are no definite plans to start construction at this time.
“We don’t have a timeframe for construction,” Worsham said. “The funds raised will help with the down payment and now we’re finalizing how big the church needs to be and making sure everyone in the parish understands the financial ramifications.”
The current plans for the temple are for the building to be 100 feet long and 40 feet wide and will hold 250 people. The church will face east “as it should,” Rev. Wade said.
He said they’ve received quotes ranging from $400,000 to $1 million and they’re expecting it will cost around $750,000. The plan is to build the new temple to the north of the current building and they will keep the current building for a fellowship hall and educational space. They have the land to add a cemetery and a baptistery in the future if they’d like.
However, unlike other Christian faiths, if they outgrow the new space they can’t add services. They would need to build another church.
“Canonically, an Orthodox priest can only celebrate one liturgy at one altar on a Sunday,” Rev. Wade said. “One priest, one table, one Eucharist, one people — one.”
Rev. Wade said he thinks one of the reasons for the growth of St. Mary’s is that the liturgy is in English.
“It’s a joy to be here,” he said. “It’s a wonderful group of people. They have a warm, collective congenial heart and spirit and they love Jesus Christ. That’s why we’re here to present the Incarnation of Jesus Christ and proclaim the Holy Trinity — that’s what it’s all about.”