St. Joseph County has more than 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases after 71 new positives were reported there Thursday by state health officials.
There are now 4,041 positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Locally, Elkhart County had the next highest increase in positive cases reported Thursday with 31.
Only one new death was reported locally in Noble County, bringing the total number of virus deaths there to 30.
Here are Thursday’s numbers:
Statewide — 83,277 positive cases, up 955; 2,979 deaths, up 11; 935,471 tested, up 11,613 with 8.8% testing positive; 7-day positivity rate, 7.6%.
Elkhart County — 5,238 positive cases, up 31; 93 deaths, zero new; 39,561 tested, up 306; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.1%.
LaGrange County — 575 positive cases, zero new; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,818 tested, up 32; positivity rate, 20.4%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.4%.
Noble County — 749 positive cases, up four; 30 deaths, one new; 6,853 tested, up 86; positivity rate, 10.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 10.2%.
Kosciusko County — 899 positive cases, up nine; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,944 tested, up 54; positivity rate, 9.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.4%.
St. Joseph County — 4,041 positive cases, up 71; 87 deaths, zero new; 52,175 tested, up 617; positivity rate, 7.7%; 7-day positivity rate, 9%.
Marshall County — 827 positive cases, up six; 23 deaths, zero new; 8,073 tested, up 53; positivity rate, 10.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 3.1%.
As of Thursday, more than 34% of ICU beds and 81% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 945,471 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 934,033 on Wednesday.
ISDH will host four free testing sites throughout the state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. Two of them are local. They include:
Goshen — Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart — Northside Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
