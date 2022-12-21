GOSHEN — The Hispanic community of St. John the Evangelist parish in Goshen celebrated the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe with several activities and Mass on the feast day, Dec. 12.
The feast day recalls the appearance in 1531 of the Virgin Mary to St. Juan Diego, a native who recent converted to Catholicism in a place called Tepeyac, what is now Mexico City.
The feast day is important particularly in Mexico as this appearance is credited with hundreds of Aztecs and Mayans converting to Christianity.
The evening began in a darkened, standing-room-only church where several parishioners reenacted the apparitions of the Virgin de Guadalupe to Juan Diego in Tepeyac, Mexico in 1531. The presentation explained event.
Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatan, an indigenous peasant who was canonized in 2002, had a habit of walking along the path by Tepeyac Hill to the monastery of Mexico City to attend Mass. The first apparition occurred Dec. 9 when Juan Diego, portrayed by Fermin Cortez, heard music and saw a beautiful lady who called his name, told him who she was and asked that a church be built.
The site where Our Lady was requesting a church be built reportedly had an Aztec temple upon it and where hundreds of human sacrifices had been performed.
Juan Diego shared with Bishop Zumarrago, portrayed by Ronaldo Muñoz, what the Virgin told him and the bishop listened politely but was unconvinced. After the second appearance the bishop asked for a sign.
On Dec. 12 the Virgin de Guadalupe, portrayed by Sarah Lozano, appeared again to Juan Diego and told him his uncle who was deathly ill had been healed and he should go to the mountaintop and pick flowers. In December the earth was dry and brown and only cactus grew there but when Juan Diego arrived he saw Castilian roses that were foreign to Mexico.
He gathered them in his tilma — a poncho-like garment and brought them to the Virgin de Guadalupe, who told him to bring them to the bishop. When Juan Diego brought the roses to the bishop, he saw not only the flowers but also a beautiful image of Our Lady of Guadalupe imprinted upon the tilma. The bishop asked forgiveness for doubting and by Christmas of that year an adobe structure was built atop Tepeyac Hill.
After the reenactment, the Guadalupano dance group in the costumes of the Aztec and Mayans performed. The dance was in joy and celebration of Our Lady bringing them to Jesus.
After the dance, the Rev. Royce Gregerson celebrated Mass. During his homily he mentioned it’s been 492 years since the apparitions that helped convert many indigenous people to Christianity and how that conversion put an end to brutal, barbaric human sacrifices. Gregerson said Mary’s mission is to bring people to her son, Jesus, and that is done most perfectly in the Eucharist.
After Mass the celebration continued in the parish center with food and Mariachi music.