GOSHEN — St. John the Evangelist Knights of Columbus members had special visitors at the June meeting as representatives from the Knights of Columbus state council presented them with an award.
Grand Knight Jim Wheeler explained that every year the state council gives awards for each of their program pillars — faith, family, community and life — and local councils are encouraged to submit projects they’ve done for consideration. Wheeler said St. John has submitted events like the annual Lenten fish fry and the Silver Rose program they hosted earlier this year as well as partnering with the St. John’s Moms Group on their Boxes of Joy program for Cross Catholic Outreach.
This is the second year St. John’s participated in the Box of Joy program, coordinated by Moms Group member Amanda Woodiel. The first year they had about two weeks before the deadline but Amanda reached out to those she knew and had 49 people commit to 125 boxes to be sent to disadvantaged children as Christmas gifts. Last year 123 boxes were filled with small toys, treats and toiletries by church members and families. Everyone who fills a box is asked to include a check for $9 to cover the cost of shipping, but 40 of them were missing the $9 so the Knights of Columbus covered that cost.
Wheeler said when he presented the program at the state council they were very interested. They said they never heard of the program and thought it was something that should be encouraged throughout the state. The family award was presented to St. John’s Knights for “best new idea” an because it is a project that families can do together.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Writer Denise Fedorow attends St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
