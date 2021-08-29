GOSHEN — St. John the Evangelist School’s new principal, Virginia Muñoz, wears many hats — educator, wife of Deacon Giovani Muñoz, mother of six, director of religious education at St. John’s, and she recently took on a new one as the school’s first bilingual principal.
Muñoz began working in that position early this summer and admitted she’d never really considered becoming a principal. Instead, she had applied a couple of times for the position of English as a Second Language/English Learner director with Goshen Community Schools but didn’t get hired. She said another member of St. John’s Church, who is also in the education field, encouraged her to apply to be principal when the position became available and was very encouraging. She shared that he asked her to discern if God was calling her to this role.
Now she said she realizes that she was looking for jobs that weren’t exactly in God’s plan for her.
“I told Giovani I realized this is what God called me to do,” she said.
BACKGROUND
Muñoz was born in Mexico and lived in her birthplace of Santiago Capitiro, Guanajuato, until she was 9 years old. At that time, her family moved to West Columbus, Texas, and when she was 16, they moved to Plymouth.
She graduated from Plymouth High School in 2002. Muñoz later graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a bachelor’s in Spanish and a K-12 ESL license. In 2013, she received her first master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in ESL.
In 2016, she said she took a couple of classes and then completed a master's in bi-lingual education and will be completing a master’s in education leadership and getting her license in the same this fall.
She taught at Waterford Elementary in Goshen for seven years — one year as an ESL teacher for kindergarten-second grade and the other six years as a first-grade teacher. From there she worked at Goshen Community Schools Central Office for two years. She then worked at Chamberlain Elementary in Goshen as a second-to-third-grade ESL instructor and worked one day a week with Goshen Online Academy students at the Boys & Girls Club. In the last three years, she’s had three more children and worked at Merit Learning Center three evenings a week, as well as serving as director of religious education for St. John the Evangelist Church.
Virginia and Giovani married in June of 2008 and became parishioners at St. John’s the same year. They have six children — Camila, 12, Xochiti, 11, Carim, 9, Gianni, 4, Geraldine, 3, and Angelo, 9 months.
VISION FOR THE SCHOOL
Muñoz said St. John’s has the advantage of having staff members with longevity.
“A lot of school districts have teacher shortages — we don’t have that,” she said. “We have good teachers who are very committed to the students and to the school and to the faith.”
One area that she feels can be improved upon is leadership to guide and help teachers. Muñoz said she likes challenges, but thought one that she might encounter is if staff is not open to new ideas.
“If things are not working, we can’t just keep doing it,” she said, but added her goal wasn’t just to make changes. “I’m here to support the staff. At the end of the day what happens at the school reflects on me.”
Now that school has started, she thinks things have been going smoothly — for the beginning of a school year.
“Every day is different but at the end of the day I think it’s been normal for the beginning of school,” Muñoz said.
She admitted that they’d come up with a schedule before school started that seemed perfect. Yet issues arose with scheduling conflicts and they had to make some adjustments but they were quickly and easily made.
St. John’s has pre-school through sixth grade, the latter of which was added this year because of Goshen’s new intermediate school, so their students would only have to transition once if they were going on to public school. As of Aug. 27 there were 162 students registered. A few have been added since the school year began.
Muñoz said masks are optional at St. John’s and that was a decision that was made locally by the administrator, pastor and school board.
When asked what it meant to her that she was the first bi-lingual principal, she replied, “I think it’s everything — a mix of emotions — I’m honored but at the same time, nervous.”
She said the nerves come from high expectations.
“I can communicate with anyone — there’s not a language barrier,” she said.
She can even mediate between parents and teachers if necessary in the school where 78% of the students are Spanish speaking.
She shared when she was young she wasn’t the best of students, so her mom still talks about how they were surprised at all she’s accomplished.
AFFORDABLE
Some may think they can’t afford private schools like St. John’s but there are different programs to help. Muñoz said legislators recently passed legislation increasing the amount of income eligibility for the School Choice Voucher program.
“More families can qualify this year that didn’t last year,” she said.
For pre-school there’s also a program called Build, Learn, Grow that can offer 20% to 100% of the costs covered.
“Even a family of four with a monthly income of $8,833 can qualify for 20%,” she said.
PASTOR'S PRAISE
Muñoz said she interviewed with a hiring committee consisting of the Rev. Royce Gregerson, school board members and parents.
“Our hiring committee was very impressed with Mrs. Muñoz’s professional qualifications, experience in teaching and administration, ability to solve problems quickly, her commitment to continued growth development for herself and for others, the value she places on making connections and her excellent communication skills,” Gregerson said. “We think that she will be a fantastic fit for this role because of the deep connections she and her family have in our community. As soon as we announced her hiring, the response was overwhelming. Parishioners have been thrilled to see a member of their own community, who is so deeply invested in our parish, be chosen for this leadership role.
“I think that Mrs. Muñoz being our new principal is a particularly great example to children in our community to aspire to a high level of achievement — maybe higher than previously thought possible. The fact that Mrs. Muñoz is bi-lingual and bi-cultural will be an enormous asset to our school," he said. "We are excited to see her use her ability to communicate across languages and cultures to bring people together in our community and help more families find a home in our parish school. She is very well positioned as well, both because of her own language and cultural background and her training and experience in English Learner education, to help our school better serve the critical area of our English learners.”
Muñoz said what she hopes to bring to the school is “unity and collaboration.” She said in the public schools where there are more than one class per grade level there was more collaboration among teachers and said she believes teachers at St. John’s can share ideas even if they’re not at the same grade level.
“I believe sharing ideas and collaborating makes for better teachers and better people,” she said
Muñoz said the fact that she was turned down for those ESL/EL director positions led her to pursue her Master of Education Leadership degree and license. She recently thanked an EL director she once worked for because a lot of the things he had her do are part of her duties now as St. John’s principal.
In hindsight, Muñoz said, “Somehow God led me to the people who prepared me for this job.”
