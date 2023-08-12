GOSHEN — There’s a new priest at the altar of St. James Episcopal Church in Goshen, and the Rev. Robert Armidon is hoping to grow the congregation.
Rev. Armidon was born and raised in Rhode Island, and his parents still reside there. He attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C., with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in History. He worked several years for the postal service as a carrier and was a union representative.
He then “discerned a call to ordained ministry” and attended Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Nashotah, Wisconsin. He was ordained as a deacon last year in Springfield, Illinois, and was ordained to the priesthood on March 25 of this year — the Feast of the Annunciation — at St. James Cathedral in South Bend by Bishop Doug Sparks.
He was installed as priest-in-charge of St. David’s in Elkhart in March and to St. James in Goshen on July 2. He and his wife Hannah have been married for four years, and she’s currently studying for her doctorate in the Old Testament.
Rev. Armidon said he’s still “getting the lay of the land” at St. James. The former pastor, the Rev. Larry Biller, was pastor since 2007, and he recently retired.
When asked how he first felt called to the priesthood, he shared he thought it first started with a book he read.
“I was delivering mail and came across an estate sale, so I stopped in on my lunch break and bought a book by Red Barber, who was a sportscaster, but he was also a lay reader in the Episcopal Church, and I was interested in the book because it was about his faith journey.”
Rev. Armidon said he was in his 30s at the time and started asking the “big questions” like ‘what’s my purpose?’, etc. The book, “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis, also had an impact on him.
He said he was baptized Catholic, but they didn’t attend Mass when he was growing up. He was drawn to the Episcopal Church because he was “looking for something deep and as a history buff, a lot of presidents were members of the Episcopal Church,” he said. “I was looking for something with deep roots and a couple of my friends were Episcopalian so that helped.”
He said his coming to the Episcopal Church was a result of a lot of study and research. He was confirmed in 2007 in Washington, D.C. He admitted the call to the priesthood took longer. He became active in his parish in D.C. and a lot of people were telling him he might make a good priest, but it was when a retired priest told him during a coffee hour that he began to pay attention. He shared that the priest was a “formidable figure, even in his 90s.” He’d been a headmaster at a prep school in Maryland and a combat-decorated World War II veteran.
“He suggested I consider the priesthood, and that really got me thinking about it,” he said, even though it still took a lot of years of discernment and prayers.
ST. JAMES
According to Rev. Armidon, the St. James congregation began in 1859, and the church is in the original building built in 1862. It’s one of the older congregations in northern Indiana.
“They’ve stuck through a lot of changes in 164 years,” he said.
He said the congregation is small. They currently are averaging about 10 people at Sunday Mass.
“I’m hoping to grow that,” he said.
His plan is to get out in the community and said he’s been walking around town to get a sense of the community and people’s needs. He and a few parishioners walked in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair parade. He wants to make himself known so people know the church still exists. He said he visited one of the funeral homes to offer his services to anyone who is Christian but doesn’t have a minister.
He plans to make use of social media and said he was “open to trying a lot of things.” He also wants to encourage his parishioners to invite people. A Pew Research poll showed “75% of people that come to church said it was because someone invited them. It’s that personal connection and relationship,” he said. “We feel it’s important to know Christ and grow the kingdom of God.”
The Episcopal Church believes in the Holy Trinity, seven sacraments and the True Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, as well as the Bible being the Divine Word. He said he’d like to start some type of parishioner education at St. James and said that’s gone well in Elkhart, where he still pastors. He said he believed it was important for people of all ages to keep learning. He mentioned a survey that said many Roman Catholics don’t believe in the True Presence in the Eucharist and said that’s probably true for Episcopalians, too.
“That’s a problem,” he said.
Rev. Armidon said, “Some of the people have been here a long time. They’re very loving — they want to grow the church. We have a very rich sacramental life.”
Mass is at 11 a.m. Sundays and Rev. Armidon said, “All are welcome to attend Mass and all baptized Christians are welcome to receive communion. If you’re not baptized, you can receive a blessing, and I’m happy to talk about getting baptized.”
Rev. Armidon is at St. James on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. He still serves St. David’s in Elkhart with Masses at 8:45 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
“Personally, I’m passionate about growing the kingdom of Christ and bringing people into greater knowledge and love of Christ,” he said. “I think it’s something the world desperately needs and something I hope with the grace of the Holy Spirit to help accomplish and help a lot of parishioners.”