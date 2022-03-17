GOSHEN — The Goshen College Theater Department will present its spring mainstage play, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. March 25, 26 and April 1, and 2:30 p.m. March 27 and April 3 at the Umble Center.
Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.
"This wild comedy is all about the impossible human quest to find order in a chaotic world," said Amy Budd, the play's director and assistant professor of theater. "Most of the kids will lose the bee, but perhaps they’ll win the sense of growth, purpose and joy they really need. We hope our audiences leave feeling delighted and refreshed."
In "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," an eclectic group of third- through seventh-graders vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Six spellers enter; one will leave. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing "ding" of the bell that signals a mistake.
A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a delightful den of comedy, some of it improvised anew at each performance.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students K-12/seniors/GC employees and students. Tickets can be reserved online at goshen.edu/tickets or by calling or visiting the GC Box Office, 574-535-7566. Tickets will also be available at the Umble Center beginning one hour before the show.
