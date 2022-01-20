SYRACUSE — Syracuse Town Council members met in a brief session Tuesday evening and established a speed limit for the Technology Park.
The issue of establishing a speed limit came up at the last meeting but it was brought to the council in ordinance form Tuesday. The ordinance establishes a speed limit of 25 miles per hour in the Technology Park. The ordinance passed.
The council tabled, however, an ordinance establishing a new street name within the Technology Park. The name Development Drive was brought up at the last meeting and the council seemed to be in agreement before the ordinance came to them. Clerk Treasurer Virginia Cazier said she didn’t know why they decided to table the issue.
Park Department
Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson reported that the buildings at the ball field were in the process of getting roofing and electrical work done. He said that irrigation system will be installed in the spring.
Upcoming programs include the Indoor Garage Sale March 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Approximately 30 vendors will participate and registration is now open. Also the princess party this year will be Ariel’s Under the Sea adventure and will take place March 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per child or adult. Registration is now open.
In other business, the council:
• Election of officers was held with Bill Musser elected as president and Larry Martindale as Vice President for 2022.
• The street department received approval to get the leaf vacuum rebuilt by Brown Equipment at a cost of $13, 100.96.
• Heard the town received a $4,000 grant from the Harkless Foundation to be used toward beautification.
