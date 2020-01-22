ELKHART — After practicing law for more than 23 years, Christopher J. Spataro has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for judge of the Elkhart Superior Court 5 in the 2020 primary elections.
Spataro has been an Elkhart County resident since graduating from Notre Dame Law School in May 1996, and began his law career at Chester, Pfaff & Brotherson, which, after multiple mergers, became Faegre Baker Daniels LLP.
Spataro is currently a partner at Tuesley Hall Konopa, LLP, where he oversees the firm’s Elkhart office.
OTHER FILINGS
Numerous other new filings were made with the Elkhart County Clerk’s office, including:
• Tina M. Wenger, 61634 C.R. 13, Goshen — Republican precinct committeeman in Harrison 1 and state convention delegate
• Republican Curt Nisly, 2178 E. 1100 North, Milford — State representative District 22
• Republican Kristine Osterday — Superior Court 1 judge
• Republican Teresa L. Cataldo — Superior Court 3 judge
• Republican Gretchen S. Lund — Superior Court 4 judge
• Republican Charles Carter Wicks — Superior Court 5 judge
• Republican James P. Elliott, 25787 Meadow Oak Lane, Elkhart — County Coroner and Republican precinct committeeman in Osolo 9
• Republican Philip C. Barker, 1002 Zollinger Road, Goshen — County Surveyor
• Republican Kelbi Veenstra, 351 E. Walnut St., Nappanee — County Council at-large
• Democrat Donald Brown, 205 Clarmont Court, Goshen — County Council at-large and state convention delegate
• Democrat Camden Chaffee, 24810 C.R. 22, Elkhart — County Council at-large and state convention delegate
• Democrat Paul D. Steury, 303 Reservoir Place, Goshen — County Council at-large
• Stephen Gray, 57390 C.R. 100, Elkhart — Republican precinct committeeman in Baugo 4 and state convention delegate
• Brad Showalter, 14656 Falcon Lane, Goshen — Republican precinct committeeman in Benton 1
• Jeff A. Siegel, P.O. Box 389, Millersburg — Republican precinct committeeman in Clinton 1 and state convention delegate
• Benjamin Rogers, 1824 Holly Court West, Goshen — Republican precinct committeeman in Elkhart 7 and state convention delegate
• Zacharious R. Bontrager, 1506 Berkey Ave., Goshen — Republican precinct committeeman in Elkhart 10 and state convention delegate
• James A. Ramer, 2105 Newbury Circle, Goshen — Republican precinct committeeman in Elkhart 18 and state convention delegate
• Chuck Teall, 110 River Park Dr., Middlebury — Republican precinct committeeman in Middlebury 3
• Erik J. Crisp, 609 E. Middlebury St., Middlebury — Republican precinct committeeman in Middlebury 5
• Carol McDowell, 2 Holly Lane, Elkhart — Republican precinct committeeman in Osolo 12 and state convention delegate
• Jacob J. Dermott, 1 Arbor Court, Nappanee — Republican precinct committeeman in Union 2 and state convention delegate
• Lynda K. Thorpe, 25845 Meadow Oak Lane, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Julie A. Davis, 3822 Augusta Lane, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Tina M. Bontrager, 1506 Berkey Ave., Goshen — state convention delegate
• Idris Busari, 18502 Victoria Ave., Goshen — state convention delegate
• Daniel B. Grimes, 205 N. Constitution, Goshen — state convention delegate
• Mike Settles, 409 N. Vine St., Elkhart — state convention delegate
