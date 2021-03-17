GOSHEN – Fire investigators have determined a space heater was the source of a fire that destroyed a Forest River RV lamination plant along College Avenue Monday night.
“Surveillance video revealed that a portable space heater was running after employees went for home for the evening. The heater ignited some combustibles that were stored too close to it,” according to a statement from the Goshen Fire Department
The department was called to the plant, 2870 College Ave. at 8:36 p.m. The factory produces laminated products for the rpod line of travel trailers. The news release states that the building was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.
Goshen Fire immediately went into a defensive fire attack and called for aid from the following departments:
• Concord Fire sent over an engine and ladder truck to help on site
• New Paris sent an ambulance to stand by the fire scene
• Jefferson sent an engine crew to stand by at the Central Station to take other calls within city limits
• Elkhart Township Fire Department sent an engine crew to Station 3 on College Avenue to take other City calls
“Goshen Fire would like to thank the departments mentioned for their help,” Assistance Fire Chief Mike Happer said. “It’s good to know we can count on their support during emergencies like this one.”
Although there were several large explosions at the plant, no injuries were reported. The supports in the steel building gave way, according to the department, which collapsed the roof, making the battle against the blaze more difficult.
The plant had large amounts of adhesives, fiberglass and other combustible materials located inside, according to the department’s statement. The fire investigation was completed Tuesday morning and the fire was determined to be unintentional.
