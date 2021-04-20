NAPPANEE — Neighbors of Tri State Crush, 302 S. Main St., came back to the council Monday evening to voice that they are still having issues with dust, noise, slime and odor from the soybean processing plant.
Judy Speicher, of 351 S. Locke St., told the mayor and council, “I’ve been a good neighbor like you asked because you said they’d get it fixed — it’s been two years and that stuff is still all over — my car’s filthy, my kid’s playthings are filthy — the kids haven’t been able to play outside for two years.”
Speicher has two boys with health issues — one has a bad heart and the other has breathing issues — and has had 16 surgeries since September, so he cannot breathe that dust. She said the sound is horrible as well — a loud squeak.
Speicher said she wants to think about the town but told the mayor and council, “You’re doing what’s best for Tri State, not the town.”
Mayor Phil Jenkins asked if she has recently spoken to the owner, Travis Luke. Speicher said she hadn’t; that she’d been at the hospital a lot.
“It’s not my responsibility to chase them down," she said. "You said they’d fix it.”
Speicher admitted the company had made some changes. They put up a tree line that blocked the dust and noise for some neighbors.
“Everything comes to us,” she added.
Council member Amy Rosa asked what the council can do when a business is not complying with the city’s request and is not being a good neighbor.
City attorney Brian Hoffer said the city has the ability to follow up and facilitate dialogue with the business and neighbors and there may be some code enforcement issues.
“Tonight we’re looking to see if they’ve complied with the obligations for tax abatement," he said. "That’s what’s on the agenda, but the council has the ability to create dialogue.”
Jenkins said they could go back to the letter sent to the owner of Tri State a couple of years ago to see what they’ve done and what they haven’t done.
Jamie Mallar, of South Jackson Street, said she can smell the odor from her house and when she goes to visit her mother, Speicher, her car gets covered in an hour and her kids don’t want to go because they can’t play outside.
Jenkins said he contacted Indiana Department of Environmental Management and there have been five complaints against the business but IDEM found no violations.
“That’s not saying you don’t have an issue,” he added.
He told the women they would review the letter, contact the owner and get back with them within a month.
Council members discussed the issue further as they were reviewing tax phase-in compliance forms and Tri State was one of the five that were reviewed. Tri State is in year three of a seven year tax abatement for real and personal property.
Jeff Kitson, economic development director, was present on the Zoom call to present the tax phase-in compliance forms. Kitson acknowledged that Councilman Todd Nunemaker had a question last year about the fact that there were seven employees of the nine that were stated on the original tax abatement request and said this year there are eight so they are substantially compliant and the salaries were estimated at $50,000 and they’re actually $55,000.
Councilman Denny Miller, who has been trying to help Speicher in this matter, asked if paving the parking lot was part of the project.
Kitson said he didn’t know but did know they worked on the drainage issues.
Council members also questioned that there was no assessed value listed this year or last year. Kitson explained the deadline to file the tax abatement compliance forms is May 1 and the county is just now sending the assessed valuation notices out. He excused himself to try to find that information and returned to the meeting later with those figures.
Miller asked if tearing down the old mill was part of the reason for getting the tax abatement, and Jenkins said he wasn’t sure. Kitson said they tore down the old retail store, but the mill is still standing.
In a Goshen News story from May 7, 2019, "Nappanee Residents Quiz Council About Tri State Crush Noise, Dust and Tax Abatement," owner Travis Luke was quoted as saying, “The tax phase-in is for tearing down the old mill. It’s strictly taking care of that. It’s a liability and there’s asbestos in it so we’re working with IDEM and we’re going to correct drainage issues.”
He added at that time that without the tax abatement the old mill would sit there until he could afford to do something with it. Also in that May 7, 2019, story Luke responded to resident’s questions about what he had done by saying he had lined equipment with something that kills sound and also helps trap dust, put sound panels on the inside of other equipment and a filtration system with a carbon filter to help trap the smell but told the residents that it was not an odorless process.
Ultimately the council approved the continuation of the abatement with Miller voting against it.
“We have to stick to the statement of benefits when dealing with tax abatement,” Jenkins said.
Other Tax Phase-Ins
The council approved all of the other compliance forms for continuing of tax abatement including Fairmont Homes/Cavco, which is in year four of a five-year abatement on personal property. Kitson noted they are down the number of employees — 248 instead of 300 — and the current labor issues were the reason.
Aluminum Trailer Co. (ATC) is in year four of a 10-year real property abatement and five-- year personal property. Kitson told the council their numbers on both increased.
Newmar is in year three of a five-year personal and five-year real property abatement. Kitson said this was for Newmar’s service center on Stahly Drive and said they were “well above where they wanted to be and the salaries are exceptionally good.”
Lastly, U.S. Rod is in year two of a five-year personal and real property abatement and Kitson said they “exceeded the number of folks they expected to hire.”
Ambulance Rates
The council passed on first reading an ordinance raising ambulance rates. Jenkins told the council that Ambulance Billing Services recommended the increase in 2020, but they didn’t increase them. The Board of Works approved the higher rates at last week’s meeting and that the rates had not changed since 2012.
The new proposed rates include a flat mileage rate of $16 (city currently charges $12), advanced life support ambulance, non-emergency calls, $800; ALS emergency calls, $1,100; basic life support ambulance, non-emergency calls, $600; BLS emergency $750; ALS 2 emergency, $1,300; and specialty care transport, $1,800.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight pointed out that these rate increases are to insurance companies and that even with this increase Nappanee is still among the lowest in the state.
In other EMS business the council approved quarterly ambulance write-offs in the amount of $22,942.47.
Tobias Flower Stand
Matt and Evie Tobias were present seeking approval for their seasonal flower stand, which will be in a new location this year. Zoning Administrator Don Lehman said they had been operating for a number of years next to Dal Mar but that lot has been sold. This year they are seeking to operate from the former Northern Pride Car Wash on U.S. 6 East, next to Pizza Hut. They were approved to operate from May 1-Nov. 1 with everything removed by Nov. 15.
In other business:
• Heard Dana Hollar was appointed via caucus to replace Anna Huff for 2nd District Council and will be sworn in May 3.
• Heard the mayor’s plans for the fire and EMS since EMS Chief Sumpter retired. Thought not yet official, he wants to make Fire Chief Don Lehman a full-time chief, Steve Heckathorn assistant chief over EMS and hire someone else to replace Lehman as zoning administrator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.