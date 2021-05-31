Fort Nashborough was founded on the Cumberland River in 1779 by a group of mountain men from North Carolina. Named after Francis Nash, a Revolutionary War hero, Nashville became a city in 1806, and in 1843, it became the state capital.
Today, Nashville is well-known as the country music capital of the world.
This past week, the town was packed. It was like a jail-break. People are free at last! Interestingly, there were cars as far away as New Mexico and California.
Also going on this week was the Republican Governor’s Conference hosted by Tennessee governor, Bill Lee. There were big-wigs out and about everywhere!
Downtown
Broadway Street is the major attraction. With more than 30 bars, it’s one of only two streets in Tennessee where you can roam with open containers of alcohol. The other is Beale Street in Memphis.
A favorite bar with great food, and one that I’ve visited, is Merchants. It has two levels, and I had to wait for a bar seat.
To take in the ambiance, I stayed at the Renaissance Hotel just a block off Broadway. It was also packed, and the bar was full when I rolled-in after a six-hour drive.
Old Nashville
Although the high-rent area is Belle Meade, with houses reaching as high as $18 million. Celebs mostly live in Brentwood and Franklin. The Rutledge Hill area that overlooks downtown has several circa late 1800 houses. At that time, the elite lived on the hill.
The area was originally settled by the Middleton and Rutledge families of Charleston, and in 1879, Dr. John Stephens built a new home that was the essence of southern elegance. Later it became home of Nashville mayor Richard Dudley, who retained his office in the house.
Husk
Today, this house is the home of Husk — a restaurant focused solely on southern, ingredient-driven cuisine. Their motto: “If it doesn’t come from the South, it doesn’t come to the door.”
Executive Chef Katie Coss focuses on “exploring the reality of southern food” including saving seeds, heirloom husbandry, pickling and charcuterie programs. The result is a menu chock-full of all things South that changes frequently, and they serve every dish in a bowl — so southern!
When entering this gem, you are immediately placed in that 1800 era. The dark hardwoods are all refurbished to their original luster. Heading to the bar, you pass the open kitchen, go down an original stair case and enter the bar room. All furniture dates back to the original era.
Settling-in, I ordered a cocktail, but while they didn’t have my go-to, Josh, the bartender extraordinaire, let me sample some craft vodkas. Lo and behold, I discovered a new, very mild vodka, Wheatley. Hope I can find that in Lake Country.
The menu has only two sections: “First” and “Supper.” Each dish lists the food sources.
The first section has eight items with classics like Johnny cakes (corn bread cakes) and crispy pig ears. But, the Virginia oysters with Hill & Hollow Meyer lemon sotol (an Indonesian soup/broth) got my attention. These morsels were spot-on and were slurped so fast I forgot to take a picture.
Next, I decided on the unusual Tennessee smoked trout with Sweeter Days spinach, green garlic and Farmer Dave Pepper Jelly. This lovely salad was piled on a cheesy toast that you could tear and place some of the salad on it. So yummy!
Not having my fill yet — servings are really small plates in bowls, I perused the seven items in the supper section and decided on shrimp and grits. Husk’s take on this southern classic is served with plump Louisiana shrimp piled on March Hen Mill grits, then that Sweeter Days Green Garlic sauce is drizzled over the entire dish. It was delightful.
I’ve written about Nashville before when we visited the Grand Ole Opry and the historic Ryman Auditorium; however, besides the bar scene, there are a myriad of outstanding restaurants. But, don’t go this weekend. Nashville will be of the top three places visited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.