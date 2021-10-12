NAPPANEE — Improvements at South Park, Reed Street, are moving along and at Monday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting members addressed a couple of items relating to the project.
The board approved a partial pay application to R. Yoder Construction for $47,880. Mike Reese of The Troyer Group in charge of the project was present and said the contractors were, “making pretty good progress.”
The board also approved a change proposal for $3,360. Reese explained the change order was for an upgrade of edging — a change from plastic to concrete. Reese said the change would help with maintenance and longevity and he reviewed the change order and “thought it was a fair price.”
Park Superintendent Chris Davis said the change would also, “help keep rubber mulch out of the grass.”
The improvements at the park include new playground equipment an obstacle course, a zip line, gaga ball pit, picnic shelter, soccer goals, basketball court and walking and biking trail. South Park is the first park to be improved in the park department’s five year master plan.
TRUCK AVAILABLE
The board received two proposals for a new 2022 pickup truck for the street department. The first proposal was from Burnworth Zollars, Nappanee at a cost of $46,463 and a trade-in discount of $10,000. The second proposal was from McCormick Motors, Nappanee at a cost of $40,700 and a trade-in discount of $13,000.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren will take the proposals under advisement to review.
INSURANCE CHANGE
The board approved a resolution to enter into a contract with AIM — Accelerated Indiana Municipalities for medical insurance. Mayor Phil Jenkins said AIM represents cities and towns and Nappanee is the 50th community to sign on.
Jenkins said the city will “see significant savings by going with them.”
Jenkins said it’s a three-year contract but the maximum increase that would take place in 2023 would be 3%.
Jenkins said the City Council would also be asked to approve the change at the evening’s meeting (the council did approve it).
HARVEST PARTY
The board approved the use of the city's pavilion for the annual Harvest Party set for Oct. 30 from 6:30-8 p.m. Trick or Treat hours in the city will be from 5-7 p.m.
According to the park’s department social media page, the Harvest Party will include fun booths by city departments and costume contests in three categories — family, grades kindergarten-fifth and grades sixth to eighth. There’s a maximum of 25 contestants for each category, so those wishing to participate can register online to save their space at www.nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
In other business:
• Heard Phend & Brown will be working on city projects and will need to post temporary no parking signs. Residents are asked to abide by the signs so the work can be done.
• Heard the parks department will close restroom facilities and turn off water fountains on Nov. 1. Portable toilets will also be removed on that date.
• Approved the Elder Haus Senior Center’s request to hire Bob Stats as a driver at $106 a day.
• Tabled an easement request by Cedar Cove Development until the next board of works meeting, which will allow the planning commission to meet about the request.
