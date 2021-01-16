A South Bend woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Pike Street and Indiana Avenue at 12:19 a.m. Saturday.
According to Goshen police, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Noe Cervantes Sanchez, 55, 113 E. Calver, South Bend, was northwestbound on Pike Street. At the Indiana Avenue intersection, he went through the green light. At that time, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado drive by Juan Magallanes, 42, 529 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen, turned left in front of the Fusion, police reported. The Fusion then collided with the right rear of the Silverado, causing disabling damage, police reported.
Neither driver was injured.
A passenger in the Fusion, Marina Cervantes, 50, 113 E. Calvert St., South Bend, complained of chest pain. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, according to the police report.
