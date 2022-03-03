SOUTH BEND — The book “The Remarkable Farkle McBride” will come alive at the South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s Family Concert this weekend.
The orchestra’s annual family concert returns Sunday at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. With a wide array of pieces from “Flight of the Bumblebee,” “Spring” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” to the highly anticipated “The Remarkable Farkle McBride,” this concert is perfect for the entire family.
The afternoon starts at 2:30 p.m. with an excerpt from “William Tell Overture” by Gioachino Rossini, an exciting and fast-paced music number that the audience will recognize in an instant.
The “William Tell Overture” was written to open an opera by Rossini. According to the legend, Swiss hero William Tell was an expert with a bow and arrow who shot an apple off his son’s head. It’s a perfect piece to open the concert.
Following the “William Tell Overture” excerpt is an invigorating arrangement of compositions of “Spring” from The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi, then the exhilarating, “Flight of the Bumblebee” from “Tale of the Tsar Saltan” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
Following that work, the symphony will perform the gallant “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland and “Galop” from “The Comedians” by Dmitri Kabalevsky.
To conclude the show, this year the symphony will bring to life actor John Lithgow’s children’s book “The Remarkable Farkle McBride.” Come along on a journey as the fickle yet lovable Farkle McBride explores the violin, flute, trombone and drums. With this orchestral adaptation of Lithgow’s book, the symphony brings the sounds and rhythms of the orchestra inside the book to sprawling visual life.
Tickets to the show are $10 for students and children and $20 for adults. Tickets can be purchased by going online to www.performingarts.nd.edu or by calling the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Box Office at 574-631-2800. Box Office hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, 100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, during Box Office hours or during the two hours before any performance.
To view the 2021-22 season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org.
Regardless of vaccination status, all patrons are required to wear masks during performances.
